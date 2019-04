Members of Dr. Cassidy's staff will be available to meet with Louisiana residents seeking help with federal agencies, including obtaining Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits.

Staff for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), will host eleven constituent assistance events in North Louisiana from Monday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Members of Dr. Cassidy's staff will be available to meet with Louisiana residents seeking help with federal agencies, including obtaining Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits.

---Ascension Parish Constituent Assistance Event: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 3-4 p.m. Conference Room 105, Ascension Parish Governmental Complex. 615 E. Worthey Rd. Gonzales, LA 70737.

---Iberville Parish Constituent Assistance Event: Monday, April 22, 2019 10-11 a.m. Council Room,

Iberville Parish Courthouse. 58050 Meriam St. Plaquemine, LA 70764.

Contributed by Office of Sen. Bill Cassidy