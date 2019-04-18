LFRW Officers are elected at each Biennial Convention for a two year term.

The Convention theme was "Let's Paint the Town Red," and banners and decorations throughout the meeting rooms reflected this theme.

A reception on Friday evening featured music and karaoke. with DJ, Travis Rocket. Among the speakers at the convention were LAGOP Chairman, Louis Gurvich, Lt. Governor, Billy Nungesser, Congressman Ralph Abraham, La. 5th Congressional District, La. Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, La. State Treasurer, John Schroder, La. Insurance Commissioner, Jim Donelon and La. Agriculture Commissioner, Mike Strain.

LFRW Officers are elected at each Biennial Convention for a two year term. Wanda Aizpurua of Baton Rouge was elected LFRW President, Peggy Vidrine of Baton Rouge was elected LFRW Recording Secretary and Joyce LaCour of Ascension Parish was re-elected for a second term as LFRW Region 6 Vice President.

Contributed by Joyce LaCour