During the week of April 8-April 12, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Christopher Eidissen, 412 E Josephine St. Gonzales, La., age 29, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Attempted Armed Robbery. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Heather Savage, 14318 Braud Rd. Gonzales, La., age 43, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts) and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Kameron Jones, 42222 Fontana Rd. Donaldsonville, La., age 19, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

4. Vincent Lewis, 217 W Jeansonne St. Gonzales, La., age 55, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Peter Henderson, 3615 Mccall Rd. Donaldsonville, La., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Robbery and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

6. Dwayne Junior, 401 W 10 th St. Donaldsonville, La., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Robbery and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

7. Terrence Jacobs, 37194 Anderson Rd. Geismar, La., age 29, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

8. Tyler Johnson, 8311 Pelican Crossing Dr. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 12 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 13 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation. The defendant must also register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

9. On 3/11/19, Eddie Conish III, 623 E Neal St. Gonzales, La., age 23, pled guilty to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

10. D'eric Green, 418 Saint Joseph St. Donaldsonville, La., age 25, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

11. Brandon Holland, 15453 Roy Rogers Rd. Prairieville, La., age 29, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

12. Tyler Johnson, 8311 Pelican Crossing Dr. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Paula Batiste, 4566 Coral Dr. Baton Rouge, La., age 53, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 3 years home incarceration.

14. Keith Joseph, 11066 Conner Rd. Geismar, La., age 47, pled guilty to Obscenity and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

15. Hai Nguyen, 3707 Sedalja Brook Ln. Katy, Texas., age 42, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

16. Christopher Phillip, 10475 E Carrolton Cir St. James, La., age 29, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

17. Michael Simmons, 5214 Madison Ave. Baton Rouge, La., age 52, pled guilty to Stalking and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Assumption Parish:

1. Dariel Lamark Williams Jr., 2602 Westerland Dr. Houston, Texas., age 21, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, and Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. Mitchell Bourg, 170 Millstone Dr. Thibodaux, La., age 26, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. On 12/10/18, Thomas North of 2618 N King Ave. Lutcher, La., age 40, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On 4/8/19, North was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.