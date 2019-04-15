Baton Rouge location seeking ACA (American Camp Association) accreditation to be one of the few accredited day camps in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Kidcam Camp provides a fun, safe place for children to spend their days out of school for summer and holidays. Founded by educators and still run today be educators. Kidcam believes in quality interactions with campers in a busy themed-based, hands-on, activity-based curriculum that includes science, creative arts, STEM, field trips, swimming, special guests, talent shows and more!

Kidcam was started in 1974 by Jimmy Stubbs in the Greater New Orleans area to meet a need for day time care for children out of school with working parents and to avert the summer time boredom! Kidcam began franchising in 2009 at which time Kelly Coreil bought the Baton Rouge area and has been running summer and holiday camps for 10 years this summer! Kelly Coreil has a Master's Degree in Child Development and believes in high quality programming for children = FUN! Kidcam has grown to 27 locations – largely in South Louisiana but also in Texas, Mississippi and Illinois.

"Made in 1974, Celebrating 45 Kidcam Summers" theme for 2019, Kidcam will feature a retro look at old school fun with weekly themes such as "Jump Aboard the Groovy Bus" and "Glow Crazy." Special guests this year include Louisiana Twirl Force featuring glowing batons, Red Stick Fencing demonstrating fencing skills, Tari’s School of Dance and many more!

Kelly Coreil, owner of Kidcam of Baton Rouge said: "I want to help children create wonderful summer memories that last a life time. Every child should have a fun, engaging and safe summer vacation filled with experiences to enrich their mind, body and emotional health. At Kidcam we offer great activities but what really sets us apart are the interactions that staff have with children – having fun and playing with the children, listening to them and create a summer camp family! We welcome new children ages 5-13 to enroll as campers. We have volunteers at all ages including 14-year-old CIT's (Counselor in Training) who can be considered for a paid job the following year. We hire a combination of experienced adults, college students and some high school students as helpers.

Spring Break is rapidly approaching and camp will be open at several locations. Ascension Parish April 15-22 at NewSong Methodist Church and in Baton Rouge April 22 – 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Margaret Episcopal Church and First Baptist, enrollment permitting.

Kidcam website is www.kidcamcamps.com. Contact Kidcam through Email kidcambr@gmail.com, Phone 225 485-6633 or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KidcamBatonRouge/.

