The Johnson Consulting Group of Scottsdale, Arizona presented Ascension Funeral Home, Gonzales, Louisiana with the Excellence in Customer Service Award for achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction in 2018. The Awards were presented to select Johnson Consulting Group client funeral homes who achieved the highest Overall Performance Scores from responses to family satisfaction surveys sent to each family they served during 2018. The Staff at Ascension Funeral Home work together as a team to keep a consistent commitment to compassion and excellent service for the families they serve.

"Ascension Funeral Home has been recognized as a leader in delivering exceptional customer service and has raised the standard for other funeral homes nationally to achieve this level of success," said Jake Johnson, President of Johnson Consulting Group.

"Maintaining a tradition of quality service is our top priority. It is a privilege to uphold that tradition while helping those in their time of need" according to Pete Cole, Manager of Ascension Funeral Home.

"Receiving this award is very humbling. I credit our devoted and outstanding staff with their attention to detail. We work together to provide care that goes beyond the expectations of each and every family we serve" he continued.

Contributed and paid for by Ascension Funeral Home