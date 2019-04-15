The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending April 11 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

April 4

Lewis, Janene Marie, 35, 37149 SUE ST, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Wings, Shahavareka, 24, 1737 LA ANNIE DR 53, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

White, Paige C, 34, 21085 CULLEN RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

April 5

Spann, Anna Elizabeth, 33, HOMELESS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gauthier, Michael, 35, 14185 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Kinchen, Leo D, 38, 37113 WHITE RD LOT 26, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Washburn, Jessica Queen, 31, 10029 HWY 937 ST, ST. AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Gradney, Ambrion, 26, 3421 PIONEER DR, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Clifton, Rebecca L, 41, 7322 HWY 1, Belle Rose, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Melvin, 36, 15083 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Simple Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Burkholder, Cynthia, 42, 37287 NEW RIVER CANAL RD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Curtis, Ira L, 46, 37335 TILBURG PASS, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Plesz, Epp, 59, 11163 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Beard, Chadwick M, 56, 1501 MULLINS DR, Plano, Texas, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Morris, Aaron M, 48, 4851 MARTIN LUTHER KING ST, ST GABRIEL, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Nicholas, Monchel Ann, 32, 4138 S COMMERCE AVE 2, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Solomon, Kenyatti, 22, 35497 MT. CALVARY LN, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Certain Lights Around License Plates Prohibited

April 6

Lewis, Harden N, Jr, 20, 6027 HWY 308, BELLE ROSE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bethancourt, Charity Ke'airia, 29, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX B108, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ory, Vincent E, 43, 7625 WILMER GEORGETOWN RD, Wilmer, AL, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony), Careless Operation

Mollere, Kayla, 26, 7431 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Neal, Amber, 40, 2632 S ROTH AVE, GONZALES, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Sandra, 54, 8342 PAYTON ST, SORRENTO, In For Court , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lee, Rose M, 48, 196 EWELL ST, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Matherne, Mallori Clair, 24, 3373 BOURON LN, PAULINA, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Sharp, Preston Scott, 23, 38174 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

April 7

Pierce, Michael Bradley, 49, 37042 MILL WOOD AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Watts, Kayla, 30, 43275 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Battery of a dating partner, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Grosse, Lauren Roberts, 33, 38208 DEBBIE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Capell, Ashley, 38, 13451 W ANGELLE CT, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Harris, Amanda, 37, 42390 TIGERS EYE STONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Harris, Brandon Joseph, 38, 42390 TIGERS EYE STONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Eugene S, 36, 618 OPELOUSAS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Obscenity

Duplush, Rainatta Marie Brown, 38, 1502 MILLIEN RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Careless Operation, Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault

Morrissey, Dillan J, 25, 39074 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Home Invasion

Grissom, Destiny, 18, 41083 GALVEZ GARDENS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Filing a false complaint against a law enforcement officer, Simple Battery, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Home Invasion

Gomon, Randolph Parker, 53, 15194 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Joseph D, Jr, 55, 3317 WILKERSON DR, Vacherie, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Seat Belt, Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Riley, Derrick, Jr, 18, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

April 8

Dunn, Jacob, 23, 2279 LAFOUCHE LN, Denham Springs, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Ford, Brelle Tushea, 26, 522 E WEBER ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

LEWIS, LEVI ORLANDO, Jr, 28, 8344 PECAN ST, ST JAMES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Melancon, Kyle A, 39, 6784 LA 966 HWY, Belle Rose, Bond Revocation, Bond Revocation, Violations of Protective Orders

Johnson, Mark, Jr, 20, 2223 SAGONA RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Security Required, No Seat Belt

Young, Frederick, 52, 38216 SUNSHINE ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Luke, Kevin J, 39, 14590 REU DES CHENES RD, French Settlement, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Wagner, Kelci Louise Voiron, 26, 6705 HWY 308, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dawson, Randy Rosevote, 61, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Batiste, Rahshad Joseph, 22, 13505 ORLEANS DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of Protective Orders

April 9

Henry, Courtney Maurice, 31, 722 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Security Required, Tail lamps, No Driver's License on Person, Resisting an Officer

Tambling, Brandon Edward, 38, 39230 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Security Required, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Castilleja, Andrew, Jr, 22, 41086 HWY 931, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Babin, Katina, 38, 43420 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bourke, Jamie Lee, 43, 6219 JOHN TULLIER RD, SORRENTO, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft of a Firearm, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Chaudary, Siema, 40, 14458 LAKE MEADOWS CT, GONZALES, Expired Drivers License, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Diazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

Clark, Leslie Diane, 21, 2218 S AMEDEE ST, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Dabney, Eric Joseph, 34, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Robinson, Roslin, 20, 527 MYRTLE DR, NATCOHITOCHES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

MATTHEWS, APRIL R, 25, 7246 TOMMY JAMES LN, JACKSON, MS, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Traffic-control Signals, Maximum Speed Limit, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Careless Operation

Cox, Trayvaughn Joseph, 20, 215 EAUCLAIR DR, Thibodaux, When passing on the right is permitted, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Hit and Run Driving, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections

Mumphrey, Darvin Dwayne, 34, 3071 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Theriot, Cody, 39, 322 SHELL BEACH RD, PIERRE PART, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Loveberry, Untausess L, 21, 13135 BABIN ESTATES DR, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders

April 10

Goulette, Angela Ward, 31, 5700 ROUGOUN RD, PORT ALLEN, Barricades, signs, and signals; prohibited against tampering, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Covel, Bradley Xando, Jr, 26, 507 DELL ST, ST ROSE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Miller, Christopher, 34, 37313 HWY 74 86, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor) , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ford, Jarel, 30, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE, GONZALES, Theft

Johnson, George J, 70, <UNKNOWN>, Occupational Lic Required, Keeping a disorderly place, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Ray, Robert Lee, 60, 503 CLAY STREET, Watson, Ark., In For Court

Cavalier, Jamie, 28, 404 W THIRD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor)

Rodney, Tramaine, 31, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Betz, John, 59, 12167 SPRINGFIELD RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Sexual Battery

Williams, Dwight Brandon, 37, 8454 CANEVIEW ST, ST JAMES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Washington, Malik Joshua, 20, 1312 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Fernandez, Crystal M, 40, 8389 ANNIE OAK DR 13, Sorrento, Domestic Abuse Battery

Horne, Stephen, 33, 28065 S CHELSEA ST, WALKER, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moore, Adrian, 38, 9544 COUNTRY LAKE TRAIL DR, BATON ROUGE, Issuing Worthless Check $1500 or Greater (Felony), Issuing Worthless Check $1k to $5k (Felony)

Walker, Larry, 44, 8389 ANNIE OAK DR, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery

Lachney, Craig Joseph, Jr, 38, 2414 BUNKER HILL DR, BATON ROUGE, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Traffic-control Signals, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

April 11

Sharrette, Nakia Deshane, 43, 115 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property