Comedy powerhouse Larry the Cable Guy will be performing at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles on May 10th.

Larry talked about the upcoming show, his career, and what he’s been up to in an interview with the Beauregard Daily News last week.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Louisiana,” Larry said. “I love the weather, the food, and the people. The fans really love to laugh and have a good time.”

Larry mentioned that when he was filming his History Channel show Only in America, a documentary series highlighting notable places to visit across the country, they shot more episodes in Louisiana than any other state.

“I will say that I’m sick of alligators,” Larry joked. “But I know what to do now when I see one.”

Recently Larry made headlines for a charity show in Lincoln, Nebraska that he did alongside the rock band Styx. All proceeds were donated to the American Red Cross.

Larry, a Nebraska native, did the show in response to the devastating flooding event that has caused over $1.3 billion in damage across the state.

Larry stated that he felt it was not just an honor, but his duty to help the people of Nebraska during their time of need. “When you are an entertainer, you have a responsibility to help out,” he said. “That’s what Jesus tells us to do. If people are in need and you can help, you’ve got to do it.”

These days, Larry spends a lot more time at his home in Nebraska with his wife and children. During the interview, he described himself as “semi-retired”, as he only performs 30 shows per year.

During his heyday, he would spend upwards of 200 days a year on the road touring the country. He noted that it was the desire to spend more time with his kids that motivates his limited schedule.

“I wanted to watch my kids grow up. I was lucky to be able to take them on the road with me for the first five years of their life, but once they started school there was a time where I missed seeing them. I’m so lucky that I can pick what shows I want to do, and when. Now I can go have fun doing the shows I want to do without missing too much time with my family.”

Although many know his work from the various Blue Collar Comedy Tour specials, he is perhaps more well known to younger generations for his role as Mater the tow truck from the hit Disney Pixar Franchise, Cars.

Larry mentioned that he was surprised when he got the call from Disney to be a main character in the movie.

“That was awesome,” he said. “It came out of the blue. They heard me on a Blue Collar Comedy CD and offered me the part on the spot.”

Larry has reprised his role in two sequels, several video games, animated shorts, and Disney Theme Park attractions.

He expressed that he was proud to be a part of an iconic Disney franchise that his children could take their children to go see.

“My first kid came along when Cars came out. The director, John Lasseter, was so kind to me and really took me under his wing,” Larry said.

“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever got to do. The fact that I have kids and can be a main character in a big franchise is amazing. It was probably one of the biggest thrills that I’ve ever gotten to do, and I pinch myself every day to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

Larry expressed that he is thankful for all the fans and that he is excited about entertaining the fans at the upcoming show in Lake Charles.

He closed the interview with one of his famous sayings. “Whatever you’ve got to do in life, give it 110 percent, and Git R Done!”

For tickets to the show log on to www.goldennugget.com/lakecharles.





