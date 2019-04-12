On March 26, DeRidder High School Student Council and Louisiana State Police Troop D Trooper Derek Senegal presented a Safe Prom video. Trooper Senegal discussed destructive choices and the consequences for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with the DHS juniors and seniors preparing to attend prom. Student body president, Dylan LeBoeuf stated, “Trooper Senegal did an amazing job explaining the laws associated with DWIs and DUIs.” He also felt like the video shown by Trooper Senegal was “eye-opening.”

DHS has two goals for prom. The first goal is for the students to have fun. The second and our top priority is that they all make it home safely at the end of the night!

Shown in picture left to right: Student Body President-Dylan LeBoeuf, Trooper Derek Senegal, Student Council Advisor-Angela Stout, Student Body Vice President-Kennedi Peters, and Student Body EA-Kelsey Cooley.