Faith Outing wanted to sign her National Letter of Intent where she put in years of hard work, but the wind was not cooperating, blowing around her college flag and moving the table.

However, just like her career on the Leesville track, Outing overcame and signed her letter to run track at Lamar University.

"It's incredible, because you see football signings and basketball signings, but you never really see people from Leesville or the area sign for track," Outing said. "Let alone D1. It really puts the school on the map, and I worked so hard. Track is challenging, but I'm up for the challenge. There's nothing stopping me.

"There's not a better place to sign than on the track where I started when I came here freshman year. It's just been an incredible experience ever since."

Outing finished third in state last season in the 400 meters and seventh in the 100-meter dash.

"She, of course, is so naturally talented, but she worked so hard to perfect that talent and skill," Leesville head coach Sedric Clemons said. "She shows up to practice everyday and shows her teammates everyday what it takes to get to the next level. She gives back each and every day."

As a coach, Outing's career is all Clemons can ask for.

"This is my dream," he said. "The first goal is to get athletes to continue their career at the next level, and the second goal is to win championships. If we are doing those two things, then Leesville High School track is being successful."

Outing picked Lamar due to the feeling she got from just talking on the phone.

"You get the usual recruitment from coaches calling you on the phone saying I have this offer, and it's like 'OK, I've heard this before,'" she said. "But when I received the call from the head coach at Lamar for track, I felt the chemistry there, and I knew I could grow. We spent hours talking, and he had ran at college with my mom."

Outing will study Exercise Science at Lamar before going to graduate school for Occupational Therapy.

Now that her letter is signed, she can concentrate on state and what lies beyond at the next level.

"I've been stressing for I don't know how many months," she said. "I'm very excited for state this year. I'm excited to get my college career started. I'm an adult now and stepping into the adult world. I'll be concentrating on track and school. I'm willing and ready."