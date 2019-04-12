The East Beauregard FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) recently made a donation of glasses and glass cases from a school and community-wide service project. The glasses were presented to Don Gray and Glen Smith of the local East Beauregard Lions Club. The glasses will be sent for the Recycle for Sight Program that benefits people of all ages in need of glasses. The service project was conducted by FCCLA President- Bailey Kingan, VP Cheyenne Ferdig & Adviser Daphne Kingan, and all future donations are greatly appreciated. Pictured from left to right: Glen Smith, Raegann Smith, Cheyenne Ferdig, Bailey Kingan, Crystal Miller, and Don Gray. Photo via East Beauregard High School