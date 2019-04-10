The LHSAA has just released their softball playoff brackets, and five Ascension Parish schools made the field.

In Class 5A, St. Amant garnered the highest seeding at No. 4. They'll host Live Oak (12-15) in the opening round.

The Lady Gators finished the season with a record of 23-2-1. This included an undefeated run in District 5-5A, which netted them another league title.

They haven't lost since March 15.

Dutchtown earned the No. 16 seed after finishing the regular season with a 19-11 record. After beginning the year at just 6-8, the Lady Griffins went 13-3 in their final 16 games.

In the opening round, they'll host No. 17 Sulphur (17-9).

East Ascension made the field as the No. 28 seed. They went 12-12 during the regular season and finished as the District 5-5A runner-up. However, they finished just 2-5 in their final seven games.

In the opening round, they'll have to travel to eighth-seeded Walker (21-9).

In the Division-IV playoffs, Ascension Christian earned their highest playoff seeding in school history. They enter the field as the fourth seed.

The Lady Lions went 19-6 during the regular season and finished as the District 6-1A runner-up .

In the opening round, they'll host No. 13 Sacred Heart (10-13). Ascension Christian is seeking their first ever playoff victory.

Finally, Ascension Catholic made the field as the seventh seed. The Lady Bulldogs finished 17-14 and won another District 6-1A championship.

After beginning the year in a 5-11 hole, Ascension Catholic went 12-3 in their final 15 games.

The Lady Bulldogs reached the state semifinals last season. To get there again, they'll have to begin the postseason with a home win over No. 10 St. John (14-9), a district rival.

During the season, Ascension Catholic won their lone matchup against the Lady Eagles, 4-2.