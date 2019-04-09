Callegan was sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Engolio to serve 35 years on each charge with the department of corrections at hard labor.

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, April 2, 2019, Patrick Callegan (DOB 07-28-1964) was convicted of Second-Degree Rape and Intimidating a Witness. Callegan was sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Engolio to serve 35 years on each charge with the department of corrections at hard labor.

The incident occurred in White Castle on June 17, 2017. Callegan was apprehended after he was located hiding in a wooded area a few days later, on June 21, 2017, by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The Iberville Parish Grand Jury heard the case and issued a true bill of indictment on September 7, 2017.

The lead prosecutor for Ward’s office was Samuel “Chuck” Ward, Jr., who was assisted by Tony Clayton and Laurie Tate of the 18th Judicial District.

District Attorney Ward would like to extend his appreciation to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case and also to the citizens of Iberville for their willingness to serve as jurors on the case.

Contributed by Louisiana's 18th Judicial District