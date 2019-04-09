Interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy announced the launch of the Take Me Home Program.

The Take Me Home Program is a database developed by the Pensacola Police Department for people who may need special assistance if they are alone or in times of emergency.

This kind of assistance may be required if the person is unable to speak or properly identify themselves or if they become disoriented or act in a manner that could be misinterpreted by first responders.

The system includes a current digital picture, demographic information and caregiver contacts.

If a person registered in the system is encountered by a police officer, the officer can query the database, searching by name, physical description or unique characteristics.

Once their record has been located, the officer has the information at-hand to appropriately assist the person.

Take me Home is voluntary for citizens who participate and all information is kept confidential.

The DeRidder Police Department commits to gathering and maintaining individual enrollment records for this program.

Interim Chief Rudy stated that this isn’t just for Beauregard Parish, but can be used by anyone who frequents DeRidder.

If officers find someone who cannot communicate where he or she lives, they can search the database by description and return the person to their loved ones.

Information gathered includes:

Recent photo

Height and weight

Characteristics

Locations frequented

Emergency contact information

Families or individuals can contact the Community Programs Coordinator for a registration form to get the process started for their loved one.

For more information contact Chief Rudy at (337) 462-8911or email crudy@cityofderidder.org