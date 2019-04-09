During the week of April 1-April 5, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Vanessa Moree, 31531 Linder Rd. Denham Spring, La., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Randy Russell, 39459 Babin Rd. Gonzales, La., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Antonio Turner, 35780 Thompson Rd. Geismar, La., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Sale, Distribution, or Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

4. Joseph Hager, 15159 Melrose Dr. Prairieville, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

5. Macarthur Williams, 35120 Hwy 1 Donaldsonville, La., age 49, pled guilty to Felony Theft and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for times served.

6. Lee Kenyon, 18530 Manchac Lake Dr. Prairieville, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

7. Jarvis Lane, 112 N Roscoe St. Gonzales, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Movable, Flight from an Officer, Two Headlights Required, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Aaron Adams, 42490 Lori Rd. Gonzales, La., age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Acklin Jackson, 112 N Roscoe St. Gonzales, La., age 60, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Jason Landry, 1305 St. Vincent St. Donaldsonville, La., age 36, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

11. Stacy Landry, 1305 St. Vincent St. Donaldsonville, La., age 43, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

12. Tiffany Puckett, 44283 Hwy 42 Prairieville, La., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Sale, Distribution, or Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

13. Cadin Peppers, 18462 Belle Alliance Rd. Prairieville, La., age 19, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

14. Timmy Duplessis, 214 A Jeff St. Gonzales, La., age 57, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

15. Sarah Flott, 31531 Linder Rd. Denham Springs, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

16. Darrick Delmore, 1214 S Hampshire Ave. Gonzales, La., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

17. Antoine Sims, 13399 Oneal Bourgeois Rd. Gonzales, La., age 36, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse (3 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

18. Edwin Ezeff, 38113 Stanley St. Prairieville, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

19. Zachary Rogers, 17076 Acosta Lane Livingston, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

20. Christian Duet, 1544 E Silver Leaf St. Gonzales, La., age 23, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and Possession of Marijuana. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

21. Gina Sanchez, 40137 Black Bayou Ext. Rd. Gonzales, La., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Katelyn Grandin, 103 French Dr. Pierre Part, La., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Austin Williams, 313 Aristile Rd. Bayou L’Ourse, La., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

3. On 2/7/19, Joseph Cargo Jr., 402 Telegraph St. Napoleonville, La., age 39, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator. Formal sentencing was deferred to a later date. On 4/1/19, the defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.