"Where thousands of people, historically, would have had to travel elsewhere to receive this care, it's hard to believe it's been ten years in Gonzales," President and CEO at Mary Bird Perkins, Todd Stevens, said.

Thanks to the support from the community, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales has been able to provide expert care, as well as introduce innovative cancer treatments, expand cancer prevention, education, early detection, research, and survivorship programs.

"We provide state-of-the-art care to patients in Ascension. It's been very successful, and we've treated some 2,000 people since we've opened. We don't treat just the patients, but families, too. We realize treatment doesn't end at our doors, and we've created a very active survivorship program for that," Dr. Maurice King, at Mary Bird Perkins in Gonzales, said.

One state-of-the-art device is the Elekta Agility high resolution beam shaping device. This precisely focuses the radiation beam on a tumor, minimizing the impact on surrounding healthy tissue of a patient.

The Gonzales location was also one of the first to offer a deep-inspiration breath hold technique, which reduces the amount of radiation critical organs receive when women are treated for breast cancer.

"When you're treating your neighbors, your friends, and even your family, you want to do everything to provide the best possible care. It's something we strive to each and every day," Tiffany Shelton, Radiation Program Manager and Leadership Ascension Foundation Board Member.

A long time volunteer, Mary Babin, was recognized at the 10th Anniversary Celebration for her long-time volunteering efforts at both Mary Bird Perkins in Gonzales and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.

