The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has arrested a man from Anacoco who allegedly robbed a church, and assaulted a woman at a grocery store parking lot.

The incidents were reported on March 29th.

Jonathan YBarra Enriquez, 25, admitted to burglarizing Crystal Springs Baptist Church in Anacoco. Deputies found that a window air conditioning unit had been removed from the window of the church.

It is believed that this was the point where the suspect entered the building.

Enriquez had allegedly stolen an amount of cash from inside the church from a donation box for the church building fund. It was also discovered that Enriquez ate snacks and slept inside the church.

Later that night VPSO received a complaint regarding an incident that took place in the parking lot of Lenehan's Grocery in Anacoco.

The victim told deputies that she had been attacked and robbed. When Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, she identified Enriquez as her attacker. The VPSO conducted a sweep of the area searching for Enriquez, but he had already fled the scene.

Deputies received information that one of Enriquez’s family members had helped him evade police by taking him to Leesville. When members of Enriquez’s family were contacted by the VPSO, they refused to cooperate with the investigation. Deputies began searching the Berry Town Shopping Center.

Deputy Ricky Stephens was able to verify that Enriquez had entered a business but a search of the store revealed that the back exit to the business was standing open which led Stephens to believe that Enriquez fled through the back door.

Deputy Stephens deployed VPSO K-9 Duke at the location, and Duke was able to track Enriquez across Hwy 171 South and continue on Southwest in the area of the railroad tracks.

K9 Duke was able to work the suspect scent trail and a short time later Enriquez was located and taken into custody without incident by K9 Duke, Deputy Ricky Stephens, and Deputy Rusty Bailey.

Enriquez admitted to both the incident at the grocery store and the church. The arrest marks the 93rd capture for K9 Duke.