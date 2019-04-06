Champion Home Builders held a job fair on Thursday where they met with the communities best and brightest applicants.

Wade Layel, of Champion Home Builders, spoke to the Leesville Daily Leader about the job fair. “We are looking for dedicated, hardworking, people who are looking for a bright future with our company,” Layel said. “We know the workforce is here, and that is key to our future plans.”The company is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions: quality manager, supervisor, maintenance, QA inspectors, service manager, service clerks, transportation clerk, accounts payable clerk, receptionist/clerical, cost accountant, forklift operators, welders, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, HVAC, roofing, framing, drywall installation, shipping clerks, parts/warehouse workers, sales secretary and janitors/utility cleanup.

Champion is expected to fill 60 positions in time for the facility startup planned for June 1, 2019 and they expect to hire 200 employees for the Leesville project by December 2020.

Champion Home Builders is the 2nd largest manufactured home builder in the country, with over 31 factories across several states.

“We’re excited to begin the recruitment process for various positions,” Champion Home Builders General Manager Thomas Stoneburner said. “Construction on our new manufacturing facility is going quickly, so we’re looking to fill our salaried and hourly positions soon.”