As any career law enforcement officer will tell you, police K9s are some of the most versatile and valuable tools in law enforcement.

They can be used in many different situations to enhance law enforcement service to the community.

From drug detection to bomb detection, and apprehension of dangerous felons, to crowd control and alerting law enforcement to the presence of accelerants on fire scenes…K9 police dogs are able to do so many things to reduce the risk to their human partners and other law enforcement officers.

There have been many times in my career that seeing a K9 Unit arrive on scene was the most beautiful sight ever!

That being said, Police K9’s generally have a very special place in the hearts of their handlers, and my personal experience with many, many K9 handlers has been that the K9 becomes a part of the handler’s family.

The K9 and handler usually spend more time with each other than with the other members of the family.

K9’s have been used for over 100 years in modern law enforcement and the military, and have literally been by humankind side for thousands of years.

An interesting fact…one of the first modern uses of Police K9s was in England in 1888. The London Police used bloodhounds to attempt to track Jack the Ripper during his murderous spree. In 1899, Belgium was the first country to start formally training K9s for police service.

In fact, in today’s law enforcement, three of the most popular breeds utilized in law enforcement are the Belgian Malinois, the German Shepherd and the Dutch Shepherd, and many K9’s are still recruited from Europe.

In our area, Beauregard Parish is fortunate that both the Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder City Police Department currently utilize K9 deputies/officers. The Sheriff’s Department currently has two K9’s in service, a Belgian Malinois and a German Shepherd. The DeRidder Police Department also has two K9’s, both of which are German Shepherds.

It simply can not be overstated how important these K9 Deputies/Police Officers are and the tremendous service they provide to the residents of Beauregard Parish.

The amount of time required of a K9 handler is a serious commitment. On average, our local handlers train with their K9 partners about 20 hours a month, over and beyond their normal work days.

And as stated, the relationship between handler and K9 does not end at the end of a work shift. The dogs live with the handler. It is almost like a marriage! I would almost bet that the wives of these handlers would agree!

Some of the normal activities of our K9s in Beauregard Parish include searching vehicles for illegal narcotics that have been stopped on traffic stops, conducting searches on parked vehicles at local schools or other public places (random checks) and searching houses. The K9s and their handlers are also on call almost all of the time to assist other deputies and police officers when needed.

The K9s are frequently used in outreach programs to our area youth. The kids always seem to love the dogs and it’s fun for the handlers as well.

It is also important to know that K9 deputies/police officers are, in fact, considered law enforcement officers. There are even special criminal laws for anyone who intentionally injures or kills a law enforcement K9.

As stated earlier, the roles of the modern police K9 are vast…and by nature of the job, dangerous in most circumstances.

In 2018, twenty-seven K9s died in the line of duty.

The role of the Police K9 is also ever-growing with new and exciting roles being found for them.

Some modern K9s are even being trained to sniff out electronic equipment, such as thumb drives, cellphones and other electronic hardware.

If you have been to any major airport in recent years, you would have probably noticed K9’s on patrol there as well.

I have been involved with organizations that utilize dogs for search and rescue and search and recovery through the use of cadaver dogs.

Some K9s are even used to assist in searching for victims of drowning. The uses of today’s modern K9 are truly limitless, with new tasks being discovered each year.

The K9 deputies/officers and their handlers serve this parish with quiet pride, never expecting anything but to do a job they love.

Even so, the next time you see one of our local K9 handlers and his partner, say a word of appreciation for all the effort they put in…but don’t try to pet the K9 without the handler’s permission.

Some of our K9 officers can get a little protective of their partner…after all, they are almost married!