On Sunday, April 7, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., PJ’s Coffee in Prairieville will be hosting a Giveback Night to raise money towards the program.

Get ready to help the Resource Center for Autism Spectrum Disorder (RCASD) this weekend in Prairieville.

On Sunday, April 7, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., PJ’s Coffee in Prairieville will be hosting a Giveback Night to raise money towards the program. RCASD is a program of Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge (FHFGBR).

"RCASD provides information and referral, education and training, and support to thousands of families with loved ones and individuals affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder through the Greater Baton Rouge 8-parish area, free of charge," Kristen Bellatti, Administrative Assistant and Marketing/PR Specialist of FHFGBR, said.

Patrons of the Giveback Night will also be able to register for the 10th Annual Active for Autism 5k Run/Walk and Fun Fest, which will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Additionally, there will be a Swim Team outdoor movie screening on Sunday, April 7, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 dollars and includes admission, popcorn, and a drink. It will be located next door to PJ’s at the Crawfish Swim School, 15077 Hwy 73, in Prairieville.

All donations raised through the PJ’s Giveback Night, Active for Autism, and Swim Team movie screening will support RCASD, which does not receive any outside funding through grants or contracts.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.