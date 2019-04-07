On National Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas Day, court members at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant were presented their JCDA pins. This was the seventh anniversary of the JCDA chapter, which was formed in 2012. The anniversary and pinning ceremony were celebrated with members of the St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the junior court members and their families. Receiving their JCDA pins were Kate Rizzo, Rosa Rodriguez, Hope Leeth, Samira Lopez, Emma Allison, Ally Frazier, and Alden McAlister.

Contributed by Catholic Daughters of the Americas