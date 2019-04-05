The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 20-year-old Alberto Casco of Brusly (an on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy) was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in a Sheriff’s Office 2016 Dodge Caravan. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 5, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on LA Hwy 1 near Emily Drive in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 20-year-old Alberto Casco of Brusly (an on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy) was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in a Sheriff’s Office 2016 Dodge Caravan. At the same time, Robertson (who was wearing dark colored clothing) was walking across the southbound lanes of travel. Casco was unable to avoid Robertson, and as a result the Caravan struck Robertson as he was walking in the roadway.

Robertson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. Casco was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking in well-lit areas a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.

Contributed by La. State Police