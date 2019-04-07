This is the fourth year that the JCDA chapter at Holy Rosary has participated in an Easter basket project to help needy families.

The Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 gathered on Sunday, March 17 to put together Easter baskets for needy children. The girls filled 41 baskets with books, games, stuffed animals, Easter eggs, and of course, candy.

This is the fourth year that the JCDA chapter at Holy Rosary has participated in an Easter basket project to help needy families. This year the Easter baskets are part of a St. Vincent de Paul program called Easter- Build-a-Basket, helping needy children receive a gift from the Easter Bunny.

Contributed by Catholic Daughters of the Americas