Barbelle Beauty Fitness, LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 19 to celebrate their opening at 36483 Perkins Road, Suite C, Prairieville, LA 70734.

Brandi LeBlanc, owner of Barbelle Beauty Fitness, LLC., specializes in training both men and women of all ages. She offers one-on-one personal training, as well as group sessions/ specialty classes, bootcamps, and nutrition programs. Brandi expressed "The training that is offered here will take your current fitness to new levels, and turn beginners into pros. It is not your average fitness studio--it is training that will finally get you the results you have been dreaming of."

Let Brandi help you find your strong!

Attending the Ribbon Cutting for Barbelle Beauty Fitness, LLC were owner and certified personal trainer Brandi LeBlanc, LA Senator John Kennedy Regional Representative Tommy Martinez and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann. Also, in attendance were Ascension Chamber Ambassadors and Barbelle Beauty Fitness, LLC invited guests.

If you would like more information about Barbelle Beauty Fitness, please call 225-210-7813, e-mail brandi@barbellebeautyfitness.com or visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/barbellebeautyfitness101. Barbelle is currently open by appointment only.

For more information on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.ascensionchamber.com, e-mail info@ascensionchamber.com or call 225-647-7487.

Contributed by Ascension Chamber of Commerce