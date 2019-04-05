One additional suspect is now being sought, Tai Hoang, 33.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reports the arrest of 35-year-old Janene Lewis on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Heroin, possession of MDMA, possession of Methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of CDS in presence of persons under 17 years of age, and drug paraphernalia on Thursday, April 4.

The Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a residence on Sue Street in Geismar and located a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of MDMA, a quantity of heroin, a quantity of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $30,000 in cash.

Two children were present in the residence and were removed prior to detectives executing the search warrant and released to the next of kin.

Lewis was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

If you know the whereabouts of Hoang, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO