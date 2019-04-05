The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending April 4 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

March 28

Lanier, Christian, 34, 17097 ELM ALY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Burdiss, Kyle Lee, 29, 13310 GARDEN LN, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Downing, John Christopher, 36, 34147 WEISS RD, Walker, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jacob, Russell John, 57, 11429 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scott, John Joseph, 55, 14386 SWEET LEAF RD, GONZALES, Obedience to Police Officers and Traffic Signs, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Whittington, Kaitlyn Alexis, 26, 41152 C J COURTNEY RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation

Helg, Lawrence T., III, 43, 41075 CHICK DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Forgery

Carruth, Caleb Lanis, 18, 13017 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Woods, Christopher Lee, 42, 48024 ROGERS A RD, ST AMANT, Parole Violation

Moreno-Olivas, Pedro Alejandro, Sr, 43, 1369 CRISTY DR, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Moreno-Olivas, Pedro Alejandro, Jr, 21, 1369 CRISTY DR, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Bozeman, Tamira Quinette, 39, 123 CHAMPLAIN LN 2, Belle Rose, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Arita Pena, Francis Nahum, 20, 2735 TUPELO ST, Kenner, Simple Battery

Lewis, Ariana, 25, 41086 BUSY NEEDLES RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

March 29

Holmes, Jarmel, 32, 38323 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Failure to Report Accident, Driver must be Licensed, Security Required, Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places

Dorsey, Shabrain Malayasia, 19, 12348 LEGACY HILLS DR, Geismar, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Darius Deon, 20, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD A, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Vaughn, Bryant K, Jr, 32, 42204 CONIFER ST, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Domestic Abuse Battery; 2nd Offense (Felony)

Tidwell, Henry Lee, 50, 45067 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Garrett, Ashley Nicole, 29, 1671 OAK RIDGE RD, Prairieville, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS

Bureau, Earl L, 32, 8370 S ST LANDRY AVE 9, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Obscenity

Brewer, Roland E, Jr, 50, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD A, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Williams, John, 52, 43443 R DAIGLE RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gonzales, Brandon Michael, 34, 41125 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone) , Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Monetary Instrument Abuse, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, No Driver's License on Person, Violations of registration provisions

Cummings, Janna Rae, 30, 41125 LAKEWAY COVE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Millien, Delveron, 23, 700 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Assault

Brouillette, Melissa, 43, 12178 ELVA DR, Baton Rouge, Bond Revocation, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 30

Hale, Richard A, 48, 14171 ADAM ARCENEAUX RD, GONZALES, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on divided highways, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Terrell, John M, 30, 13034 BABIN RD, GONZALES, No Passing Zone, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Mirrors, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Violations of registration provisions, Switched License Plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony), Traffic-control Signals, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Reckless Operation, Maximum Speed Limit

James, Sabrina R, 35, 419 E ROOSEVELT ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Domestic Abuse Battery

Melancon, Denisha D, 22, <UNKNOWN>, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Cappel, Samuel David, 39, 506 N SPRUCE ST, Hammond, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Lewis, Quan, 23, 136 JONES STREET, Napoleonville, Hold for Other Agency, No Motor Vehicle Insurance

Morris, Catherine L, 47, 13252 LEO LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Bond Revocation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 31

Harvey, Martha, 27, 15419 SHIRLEY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Reckless Operation, Owner to Secure Registration, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Expired Drivers License, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law

Pham, Alex, 25, 12487 HIGHLAND DR, GEISMAR, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Brown, Andre, 24, 15341 DAIGLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Rusk, Steven Dean, 39, 18674 BROUSSARD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Flores, Louis, 34, 6676 TITAN AVE 230, Baton Rouge, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Bracy, Allisyn , 21, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Garcia, Alfredo, 27, 8544 S ST. LANDRY, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Juarez, Samir M., 28, 1262 AZALEA PARK DR, Baton Rouge, Hold for Other Agency, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Lopez, Martine, 40, <UNKNOWN>, Gonzales, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Holcombe, David Lamar, Jr, 26, 12386 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

O'Quain, Darrell L, 58, 11276 TRICHE RD, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Webb, John Calvin, 30, 8503 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, State Probation Violation

Kirklin, Kyler Kevin, 19, 8336 DEBATE ST, SORRENTO, Obstruction of Justice/ Intimidation, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Maximum Speed Limit

James, Brooklyn, 26, 14794 HARRY SAVOY RD 20, ST AMANT, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harvey, Jyvariel Devon, 22, 37271 ANDERSON RD, GEISMAR, State Probation Violation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer, Battery of a dating partner, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Thompson, Devontia Kendall, 19, 4546 NORTH ST 5114, Baton Rouge, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Darville, Johnathan Jamone, 27, 11081 CONNER RD 5, GEISMAR, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

April 1

Bowman, Tabetha G, 35, 37313 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Caine, Dondrick, 40, 3331 FORT MYERS DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Parole Violation, Human trafficking, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Daniels, Kidal Leon, 44, 1214 S HEMPSHIRE AVE, GONZALES, Constructive Contempt of Court, Simple Battery, Parole Violation, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Hit and Run Driving, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Roger, Michael R, 33, 11172 RIVER HIGHLANDS DR, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Duncan, Joseph Jr, 35, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Gautreau, Ernie J, Jr, 40, 13246 SPELLMAN LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Landry, Melvin, 26, 303 ORANGE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Miller, Jerome Stefan, 44, 10231 PALM DR, St James, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Harris, James Dolphus, IV, 26, 39099 PIROGUE AVE, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Gordy, Stephen, 41, 14093 GOLDEN LEAF ST, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Lacey, Jamie A, 26, 35114 HWY 1 N, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSES, Possession of Firearm by person convicted of DV Battery, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Resisting an Officer, Violations of registration provisions, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driver must be Licensed, Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Freas, Barry, 37, 38272 HWY 621, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, In For Court, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bowers, Connor George, 21, <UNKNOWN>, 2520 seven pines ct, Reno, Nev., Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Dean, Alexandra, 18, 863 LINN AVE, Oregon City, Ore., Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition

Clements, Payton, 24, 38459 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Hernandez, Kelly, 26, 16381 PAILETTE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Hernandez, Joseph Paul, 31, 16381 PAILETTE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone) , Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

April 2

Randle, McArthur J, 53, 603 S 12TH DAVENPORT, Mer Rouge, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Dufren, Alexis Nicole , 19, 19644 LORRAINE DR, Livingston, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Kennedy, Cameron M, 18, 16385 LIVE OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Pierce, Nathaniel, 22, 2017 RINGER ST, Gonzales, Third Degree Rape

Jackson, Jermaine, 20, 503 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Second Degree Murder/Attempt

Rivera, Christian, 38, 2632 PHOENIX ST, Kenner, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Anderson, Daryl Wayne, 53, 32450 SONNY BARBIER ST, White Castle, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Daigle, Kristin, 34, 7940 JEFFERSON HWY, BATON ROUGE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Bordelon, Blake, 29, 333 OAK STREET, Marksville, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Deeter, Marissa Dawn, 33, 505 WINTER HAVE DR, Baton Rouge, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft of a Firearm

Vallery, Courtney Nicole, 27, 217 W SYCAMORE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Poirrier, Jordan P, 31, 2723 LAKE PERIQUE, Paulina, Hit and Run Driving, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Collins, Joseph Paul, 27, 755 S SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Monetary Instrument Abuse

April 3

Lessard, Tyler, 24, 12453 FOREST BRAUD LN, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Monetary Instrument Abuse

Collins, Bryson, 19, 12238 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Tabor, Danny Leon, Jr, 38, 13474 N LEAH ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Marshall, Clifton Pernell, 41, 17244 FRANKLIN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sullivan, Wayne Paul, 34, 134 EVANGELINE DR 112, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Simple Assault, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Williams, Frank Joseph, 34, 10504 HWY 22 LOT 27, ST AMANT, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

Collins, Robert, 30, 426 N MARCHAND AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dixon, Kameron Taylor, 27, 39282 TUCKER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim

Cambre, Michelle M, 32, 3802 WEST LONGVIEW ROAD, Paulina, Aggravated Battery

Czwakiel, Sean Matthew, 31, 10170 LAKE PARK AVE, GONZALES, Oral Sexual Battery, First degree rape; victim under thirteen (13) years of age

Anderson, Leslie, 42, 10158 LAWRENCE, HAMMOND, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Kirkland, Destin, 22, 30484 DAWSON LN, Hammond, State Probation Violation

Broden, Dacien, 31, 8540 KINGVIEW ST, ST JAMES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Shy, Brennan Isiah, 17, 17644 N GREENS AVENUE, Baton Rouge, Aggravated Kidnapping, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Armed Robbery

Goudia, Laron, 28, 12043 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

April 4

Friedley, Kristin Vivian, 28, 16450 BECK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Cruelty to Juveniles

Bayard, Jacob L, 25, 10474 ACY RD, ST AMANT, Possession of a Schedule I CDS

Sanders, Devontae R, 25, 113 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, No Seat Belt, Child Passenger Restraint System, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Reckless Operation, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Vehicular Homicide /Driving under the Influence, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Anderson, Quinnez, 31, 8150 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Landry, Clinton L, 41, 39317 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant