A registered sex offender has been arrested after entering a nursing home and exposing himself to an infirmed resident of a local nursing home.

Thomas Gillesipie, 45, of Leesville, has been arrested on one count of obscenity and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

According to the victim, Gillespie entered her room without consent and exposed himself. She indicated that he began to perform lewd sexual acts upon himself while in her room.

Another resident notified the staff of the nursing home. They confronted Gillespie as to why he was there. Gillespie then fled the scene. Administration from the nursing home immediately called the VPSO. Deputies were given surveillance footage by the nursing home’s administrator.

Gillespie was identified by VPSO Deputy Christi Ashworth who registers and monitors sex offenders within Vernon Parish.

Gillespie was soon taken into custody after the VPSO gathered evidence, and statements from witnesses.

It should be noted that Gillespie is a registered sex offender. He has been since he was convicted for attempted aggravated rape in 1995.

Gillespie’s bond was set at $125,000 by 30th JDC Judge Scott Westerchil. If he is convicted he could face a lengthy prison sentence and substantial fines. A detainer for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole has been placed on Gillespie. As of this writing, he remains in the VPSO jail.