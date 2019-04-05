After entering Ascension Parish, Smallsreed exited onto LA Hwy 30 and reentered the interstate traveling westbound on I-10.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on March 26, a Trooper observed a 2013 Subaru Outback traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed (93mph in a 65mph zone) on I-10 east of LA Hwy 1248 (Bluebonnet Blvd.) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The Trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, 20-year-old Elias Smallsreed of Zachary, refused to stop and continued traveling eastbound on I-10 towards Ascension Parish.

After entering Ascension Parish, Smallsreed exited onto LA Hwy 30 and reentered the interstate traveling westbound on I-10. As the pursuit continued, Smallsreed approached heavy traffic congestion on I-10 at Dalrymple Drive and struck several vehicles before becoming disabled.

Due to Smallsreed refusing to exit the vehicle, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office canine was deployed. After the canine deployment, Smallsreed was taken into custody.

Smallsreed was transported to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge to be treated for minor injuries. Once medically cleared, Troopers will book him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violating LRS 14:55 Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (12 counts), LRS 14:98 DWI (2nd Offense), LRS 14:98.8 Driving Under Suspension for a Previous DWI, LRS 14:99 Reckless Operation, LRS 14:100 Hit and Run Driving (12 counts), LRS 14:108 Resisting an Officer, LRS 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight from an Officer, LRS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, LRS 32:61 Speeding, and LRS 32:865 No Insurance. This case remains under investigation.

Contributed by LSP