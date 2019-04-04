They will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 5 at Pointe-Marie in Baton Rouge and April 13 at Conway in Gonzales.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is pleased to announce its annual Parade of Homes.

This year, the Parade of Homes, presented by ADL--a Ferguson Enterprise, will take place April 6-7 and 13-14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12.

The ticket will give entry to all 52 newly constructed or remodeled homes for both weekends.

Explore and enjoy the home tour through our scavenger hunt with a $1,000 cash grand prize! With your purchase of a Parade of Homes general admission ticket, you can enter for a chance to win the scavenger hunt grand prize. ALL general admission ticket proceeds will be donated to our Capital Region Builders Foundation, 501c3, which raises funds to provide assistance to children and families in need.

"We are delighted to donate our ticket proceeds to an organization that has built over 15 homes in the area and raised over $18.5 million for charity since 2002," said HBA GBR President & CEO Karen Zito.

For the first time in its history, the Parade of Homes will feature three remodeled homes on the tour. The HBA will also host two optional Remodeling 1 2 3 seminars. These will be held on each Saturday of Parade of Homes. They will begin at 9:30 a.m. on April 5 at Pointe-Marie in Baton Rouge and April 13 at Conway in Gonzales. The seminars aim to educate consumers on the remodeling process from start-to-finish—covering topics like designing, building and financing. “Remodeling and preparing the home for aging in place are both in such high demand in Greater Baton Rouge, and we want to bring consumers the experts who can answer their questions," said Zito.

The Parade of Homes will cover forty subdivisions in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. The event will feature everything from the perfect starter homes to the most prestigious mansions. The new homes and remodels are built to accommodate consumers’ biggest concerns in 2019, such as energy efficiency and the latest trends in floor plans.

Premiering this year during Parade of Homes is the Tastemakers Tour—an exclusive VIP preview night of three high-end homes on the route—set to take place at 6 p.m. on Friday evening, April 5. Guests are guided through an intimate experience of what it would be like to dine in their dream home with cuisine from 3Tails Wine & Cheese, Season 18 Hell’s Kitchen contestant and Mansurs on the Boulevard’s Executive Chef Chris Motto, and Owner and Executive Chef of Soji Modern Asian Ryan André.

Space is limited, and tickets are $100, which will include transportation, food, and beverages.

"Events of this magnitude do not happen overnight," said Zito. "The builders and sponsors involved in Parade of Homes work endlessly throughout the year to prepare their best product for thousands of guests. We are honored to be able to showcase their work and connect them to the consumer in as many ways as we can."

To purchase tickets or learn more, go to https://hbagbr.org/poh2019/.

Contributed by Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge