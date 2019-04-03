Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

EA Rotary/ ACOA Senior Prom

Save the Date! The Rotary Club of East Ascension and Ascension Council on Aging will be presenting its Eleventh Annual Senior Prom on Sunday, April 7 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the KC Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets will be sold at the Gonzales Sr. Center and the Donaldsonville Sr. Center.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

RPCC ECO Beta Club

Join us at the Easter Egg Hunt at River Parishes Community College-Gonzales on Friday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This FREE family event is open to the community and is sponsored by the RPCC ECO Beta Club.

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

St. Luke Food Pantry

The St. Luke Food Pantry will be open to the community's needy and/or elderly individuals on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and on a daily basis as urgent needs arise. St. Luke is located at 300 Oak Street in Donaldsonville. For more info contact Grace Vaughn at 225-473-3521 or 225-473-9075.

St. Elizabeth Play

The Drama Club of St. Elizabeth School in Paincourtville, La. is proud to announce its next presentation on Saturday, April 13 at the St. Elizabeth Community Center. What is so special is the fact that this year’s play, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by Tim Kelly, will be presented for the fourth time. It has been a favorite since 1992, 2002, and 2010 when it was previously presented in the “old gym” at S.E.S. Call 985-369-7402 for more info.

ACA Spring Fling

Ascension Council on Aging will host its annual “Spring Fling” Easter Party on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Gonzales Senior Center on Irma Boulevard. Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. We will have an Easter Bonnet Contest in the Easter Parade. So get busy now working on those special bonnets! And don’t forget about the ACOA’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, always an exciting and fun-filled event! Lunch will be served at noon. Parish seniors 60 and above are encouraged to come out and join the fun! Those planning to attend must call to make a lunch reservation by Friday, April 12, 2019 so get hoppin’! Please call the Gonzales Senior Center at 621-5750 now to make your lunch reservation today!

EA FFA Plant Sale

FFA's alumni will be taking pictures and selling food and drinks! The Plant Sale is Saturday, April 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. located in the greenhouse behind the farmer's market.

EA Rotary and ACA Prom

Rotary Club of East Ascension and Ascension Council on Aging will be presenting its Eleventh Annual Senior Prom on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the KC Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets are being sold at the Gonzales Senior Center and the Donaldsonville Senior Center for $5.

Lunch Break Yoga

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of your day. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Join us on Fridays at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales 12-1 p.m. Mary Bird Cancer Center 1104 W. Hwy 30, Gonzales.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Roy Mitchell Benefit

A Benefit Dinner for Roy Mitchell held by fiance Cat Breaux will be held on April 6 at the Spunky Monkey from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. They will be serving plate lunches at the benefit and will have live music and auction. Roy Mitchell is having a double-lung transplant. There is an account set up at Capital One bank under Roy Mitchell and Merriel Metrejean. Any donation is appreciated.

DHS Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.