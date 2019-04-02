Mayor of St. Gabriel Lionel Johnson Jr. defeated George "Bongy" Bongiovanni and Atkins Williams Jr. 937-38-297 votes, respectively.

Louisiana held an election day on Saturday, March 30. Here are the results for Iberville Parish.

Democrat Jeremy S. LaCombe defeated Republican Tammi G. Fabre for State Representative, 18th Disrict 272-34 votes. Unofficial turnout was 22.5 percent.

Next, for Mayor of St. Gabriel Lionel Johnson Jr. defeated George "Bongy" Bongiovanni and Atkins Williams Jr. 937-38-297 votes, respectively. Unofficial turnout was 48.4 percent.

Further, Kevin "Butchie" Ambeau led Anthony Davis 664-608 for St. Gabriel Chief of Police. Unofficial turnout was 48.4 percent.

Last, five council members were to be elected to City of St. Gabriel's Council. Kelvin "Yorkey Boy" York led with 750. Next in line was Ronald "Ronnie" Grace with 707. Third was Melvin L. Hasten Sr. with 566 votes. Fourth was Deborah "Debbie" Alexander with 478. And in fifth place was Ralph "Big Guy" Johnson Sr. with 454 votes. Unofficial turnout was 43.1 percent of voters.