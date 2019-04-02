Ultimately, the goal has become helping families with their medical bills, equipment and supplies, and sometimes transportation. Their purpose is to help as many children as possible.

On March 30, the Brady James Chifici Foundation (BJCF) hosted Helping Kiddos Do Life at the Knights of Columbus hall on Black Bayou Road.

The Foundation first began when Brady was diagnosed with spina bifida at twenty-four weeks in utero. The Chifici family knew it was God's will, and Brady passed away on December 21, 2016. Parents Justin and Krystle developed the idea of the Foundation after Brady's diagnosis.

Initially, the missions of BJCF was to build a baseball complex in Brady's name. This would be a place for children with disabilities to enjoy the sport of baseball, have the ability to play with adaptations for their physical disabilities, as well as being included. Justin had planned to use his experience in baseball to interact with the children.

Ultimately, the goal has become helping families with their medical bills, equipment and supplies, and sometimes transportation. Their purpose is to help as many children as possible. Justin and Krystle have a heart for children, and are extending that to include others within their organization.

At the Helping Kiddos Do Life event, there were vendor booths, silent auctions, live auctions, raffle drawings, the Easter Bunny, and much more. Six thousand dollars in raffle prizes were offered, including prizes like a free haircut and Raising Cane's gift cards.

A car show also took place during the event to add to the fundraising effort. To enter the car show, the cost was $25 dollars, which included one meal ticket. Judging for the cars took place at 1 p.m. with seven car classes.

Live music was courtesy of the Common Ground Band, Kenny Fife, and Kenny Cornett.

