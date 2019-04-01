In the modern day shopping society, the internet has opened up several avenues to obtain goods and products. Everything from household supplies to vehicles can be purchased with the click of a mouse or the touch of a screen.

Modern conveniences also have modern issues such as package thefts, scams, damaged goods, etc. There are several ways to mitigate one’s chances of falling victim to issues from online shopping.

According to the National Cyber Security Alliance (www.staysafeonline.org) you should:

* Always conduct research on new websites. Social media is riddled with companies selling new products and one should check the reviews to see what experiences others have had.

* Links in emails, posts, and texts are methods the cybercriminal use to steal your personal information or place viruses on your computer

* When making a purchase online, be alert to the kinds of information being collected to complete the transaction. Credit cards are considered the safest method to pay for online purchases because they allow the buyer to seek a credit if the product is not delivered. Also, many credit card lenders will refund a purchase if it is considered unauthorized.

* Be sure to read the return policy for items purchased online.

* Be sure to check the security of the website before paying the items. You will general see a web address that starts with https:// and have a lock symbol to indicate a secure site.

Just like online shopping, many of us use market sites online to buy or sell items. These sites are basically digital garage sale sites and require a personal meeting to conduct the transactions. In these instances, you should choose an area that is public and open to everyone.



Meeting at a stranger’s home can expose you to becoming a victim of a crime. Active parking lots that have surveillance and volume of people can curtail someone from committing a crime.



Also, before conducting a transaction, be sure what you are buying is what was presented in an advertisement. Bring a friend or relative to witness the transaction as well.



In order to assist the public with their safety with in person sales, the DeRidder Police Department will be registering with the Community MeetUp Spot Program through OfferUp.

The department lobby will be offered as a location to make safe transactions during a designated time due to the location, lighting, and video surveillance.

For added safety https://safetradespots.com/ is a site one can access and find safe meet up places all over the country and we are glad to be a part of this effort.