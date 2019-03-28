"The Parish President and Parish Council expresses condolences upon the death of Mr. Claude Crawford and does extend posthumous honor to the late Mr. Claude Crawford, for his dedication to the United State military, his fellow veterans, his family, his community, and Iberville Parish, Louisiana."

A proclamation proclaiming the month of April as Autism Awareness Month in Iberville Parish was made by the parish council on March 19. Families Helping Families will host their 10th Annual Active for Autism 5K Run/Walk & Fun Fest to help bring awareness of Autism.

The event will be on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Next, a resolution of condolence expressing sincere and heartfelt condolences was made upon the death of Gerald “J” Trent.

Further, a resolution of condolence was made at the February 26 meeting expressing sincere and heartfelt condolences for the late Claude Crawford.

Lastly, a Huey UH1 Helicopter that was used during the Vietnam War will be located next to the Iberville Veterans Memorial. The surplus helicopter will be pedestal mounted for display. The 2019 Veterans Ceremony will honor the Vietnam veterans.

During the President's Report on February 26, President Ourso stated the parish purchased the 1961 Huey Helicopter in San Antonio, Texas for $96,000 dollars.

Contributed by Iberville Parish Government