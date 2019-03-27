Just like no two brain injuries are the same, treatments vary too. Treating brain injuries is difficult to do because of the complexity of the brain and the large variety of brain injury patterns that are being seen.

Editor’s note: this is the fourth article in a series.

Another critical element to a person’s prognosis is the severity of the injury.

Although a brain injury occurs at the moment of a head impact, much of the damage related to the TBI severity develops from secondary injuries which happen days or weeks after the initial trauma.

In most cases, emergency care focuses on stabilizing the patient and promoting survival. This care may include ensuring adequate oxygen flow to the brain, controlling blood pressure, and preventing further injury to the head or neck.

Individuals with mild TBI, such as concussion, should focus on symptom relief and “brain rest.” In these cases, headaches can often be treated with over-the-counter pain relievers.

People with mild TBI are also encouraged to wait to resume normal activities until given permission by a doctor. Preventing future concussions is critical. While most people recover fully from a first concussion within a few weeks, the rate of recovery from a second or third concussion is generally slower.

Immediate treatment for the person who has suffered a severe TBI focuses on preventing death; stabilizing the person’s spinal cord, heart, lungs, and other vital organ functions; and preventing further brain damage.

Persons with severe TBI generally require a breathing machine to ensure proper oxygen delivery and breathing.

During the acute management period, health care providers monitor the person’s blood pressure, flow of blood to the brain, brain temperature, pressure inside the skull, and the brain’s oxygen supply.

A common practice called intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring involves inserting a special catheter through a hole drilled into the skull.

People with a severe head injury may require surgery to relieve pressure inside the skull, get rid of damaged or dead brain tissue, especially for penetrating TBI, or to remove hematomas.

Most people with a moderate to severe brain injury need some type of rehabilitation therapy to address physical, emotional, and cognitive issues from the TBI.

Therapies will likely include relearning old skills or learning new ways to make up for lost skills.

Therapy usually begins in the hospital and can continue in a number of possible settings, including in a skilled nursing facility, at home, in school, and in an outpatient program at a clinic.

Therapy can be brief or long-term, depending on the type of injury, and it may need to change over time.

Cognitive rehabilitation therapy (CRT) is a strategy aimed at helping individuals regain their normal brain function through an individualized training program. Using this strategy, people may also learn compensatory strategies for coping with persistent deficiencies involving memory, problem-solving, and the thinking skills to get things done.

CRT programs tend to be highly individualized and their success varies.