DPD Call Log
Mar. 10-16
Disturbance-6
Service Call, All Others-4
Animal control-10
Service Call, Assist Other Agency -5
Check Area-3
Welfare Check-2
Business Alarm-4
Service Call For P.D.-1
Private Lot Accidents-1
Hit and Run-1
Auto Crash-7
Information-6
Suspicious Activity-4
Simple Criminal Damage to Property-1
Theft by Fraud-1
Found Property-2
Drunk-2
Traffic Attachment-1
Harassment-4
D.W.I.-1
Suspicious Person-3
Theft-3
Suspicious Vehicle-1
Residence Alarm-2
Civil-2|
Counterfeit/Forgery-1
Disturbance,Domestic-1
Simple,Burglary-1
Noise Complaint-3
Damage to Property-1
Traffic Complaint-3
Shots Fired-1
Simple Burglary,Auto-1