The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending March 20 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

March 14

Mann, Christopher William, 34, 45454 NEPO LN, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders

Cheong, Cory Orlando, 25, 14119 ADAM ARCENEAUX DR, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Campbell, Ebony, 38, 37205 HWY 22, DARROW, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Delmore, Willie James, 58, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jones, Jamie M, 44, 43083 WEBER CITY RD LOT 9, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, Lamonnia Lelashad, 18, 3060 LEMANVILLE CUTT OFF RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Rudolph, Jerry W, 65, 204 E JEFF ST, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Baptiste, Jamir, 17, 5209 WILDWOOD DR, SORRENTO, Second Degree Battery

Savoy, Douglas, 57, Intimidation and Interference in the Operation of Schools, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Johnson, Jeffery A, II, 40, 1415 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mumphrey, Issac, 49, 811 LESSARD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

March 15

Wade, Steven, 31, 1022 N JANICE ST, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Heroin

Rodriguez-Torres, Jose Cruz, 27, 4690 CLAY ST, Denver, Colo., FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Califf, Sandi, 45, 12072 BUSTER RD, ST AMANT, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Reckless Operation

Migliore, Joseph S, 50, 11113 IRENE E DESLATTE RD LOT 7, ST AMANT, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 2nd

Collins, Brandon, 33, 10239 T BOY RD, ST AMANT, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Expired MVI, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Heroin

Anderson, Roderick Lamar, 10301 SAND PIPER RD, Houston, Texas, Obstruction of Justice/ Destruction/ Damage/ Vandalism, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Breaux, Chelsie N, 27, 18171 HWY 70 S, PIERRE PART, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Juul, Justin D, 30, 11474 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, First Degree Rape

Bellard, Kurt, 37, 42421 HWY 30 4, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Delmore, Wayne O, 54, 39085 CORNERVIEW RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Resisting an Officer, Car Jacking, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lynch, Mathew James, 33, 39306 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 16

Gonzales, Mario Alberto, 31, 12519 SWEET PECAN AVE, Prairieville, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Manning, Devin, 17, 41149 HWY 42 15, PRAIRIEVILLE, Underage Operating while Intoxicated, Driver must be Licensed

Smith, Braiden Matthew, 23, 12424 BRUNO ROAD, Saint Amant, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Belton, Mitchell Earl, 51, 1130 MONTICELLO RD, Monticello, MS, Tail lamps, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

McKnight, Frankie, 28, 37047 ELLEM RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Melancon, Ryan Michael, 35, 12129 BECO RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Violations of registration provisions, Expired MVI, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

Poole, Daniel, 39, 18178 MANCHAC ACRES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Tail lamps

Poole, Megan, 35, 43522 HIGHWAY 42, Prairieville, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Kelly, Lawrence J, 41, 39122 W WORTHEY ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Schwentner, Herbert Joseph, 36, 38120 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Migliore, Brian Joseph, 30, 6072 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, State Probation Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony), False Imprisonment

Earl, Rodney Kevin, Sr, 29, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE 174, GONZALES, Probation Violation, No Seat Belt, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Vehicular Homicide /Driving under the Influence

Jones, Marchand D, 35, 8191 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Welch, Laney Keith, 49, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR 28, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 17

Peppers, Cadin, 19, 17577 JOE SAVARIO RD, Prairieville, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Thronson, Valerie D, 47, 18565 HOPE VILLA DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Barker, Mickey, 40, 8544 S ST LANDRY AVE lt 54, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Burglary (All Others), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Broussard, Jaycee Renee, 29, 44123 FLAMINGO ST, SORRENTO, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Landry, Katlyn, 23, 6716 LA 1 HWY, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Clifton, Jason Andrew, 37, 6834 HWY 1 S, Belle Rose, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Bond Revocation, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Doucet, Anthony Brock, 18, 15138 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Negligent Injuring, Simple Battery, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Jacobs, Lapattra, 23, 265 MADEWOOD DR 4, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Coomer, Daniel Jacob, 26, 12007 IDA BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

March 18

McCoy, Travis, 30, 42099 WEBER CITY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Thompson, Travonte G, 25, 704 FRANKLIN ST, NAPOLEONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sheppard, Sheldon, 52, 32330 BOWIE ST, White Castle, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Williams, Elonda L, 51, 1612 COONTRAP AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Stansberry, Brittany, 32, 13621 KATHERINE AVE, BATON ROUGE, State Probation Violation

Perkins, Gary Lee, II, 25, 13405 DEPEN ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bozeman, Anthony J, 34, 703 E ROME ST, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Hernandez, Kerry Scott, 55, 13161 ARTHUR LAMBERT RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

March 19

Wells, William N, 31, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Aggravated Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, False Imprisonment; Offender Armed with Dangerous Weapon

Batiste, Ernest, Jr, 21, 613 W FIFTH ST a, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Moak, Darrell, 41, 11354 MOISE RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Bailey, Willie E, 55, 426 W SYCAMORE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, John Kelly, 47, 39209 VINDEZ RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Office, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Contreras, Armando, 37, 3338 HOLLY RD, Corpus Christi, Texas, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Unlawful Possession of Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes, Identity Theft under $300 (Misdmeanor), Injuring Public Records

Allen, Willie P, Jr, 50, 4041 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

CLARK, DONALD ERIC, 33, 32542 PHILLIPS LN, WALKER, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Clark, Darian, 23, 206 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

Ellsworth, Nicholas M, 32, 1030 E PALMVIEW ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Brown, Jarrius Cole, 25, 716 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Expired Drivers License, Maximum Speed Limit

March 20

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

York, Samuel, Jr, 47, 7565 CARRUTH RD, WILSON, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Redinger, Ryan L, 53, 9064 MAMMOTH AVE, Baton Rouge, Parole Violation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud

Ballard, Darren, 59, 6229 I49S.SERVICE RD, OPELOUSES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brooks, Samantha M, 25, 9541 200TH AVE, Bristol, Wis., FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Bryant, Christian L, 31, 37342 PROVENCE PT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant