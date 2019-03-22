DeRidder High School hosted the parish-wide Special Olympics on Thursday morning. With schools from around the parish coming out in full force, the event was a hit for all involved.

The day started much like the real Olympic Games do, with each school and its team marching in a parade around the school track.

The parading students were met with roars of encouragement from the onlookers which included other students, teachers, staff and parents.

Next one person from each school participated in the traditional passing of the torch. The students ran a section of the tack then passed the torch to the next school.

Beauregard Parish School Board Superintendent Cooley gave a short speech thanking everyone for coming to participate.

DeRidder’s mayor Misty Clanton also spoke and showed off her mismatched socks in honor of “Rock your socks for world down syndrome day.” From there the games began.

There were plenty of events for the student-athletes to participate in as well as fun games to play while they waited for their event.

The stands were full of cheering students and parents, making for one very successful and fun-filled event.