This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is powerlifter Hayden Willis of Dutchtown.

At the state meet this weekend, Willis won the 198-pound title by finishing with a total of 1,690. His deadlift of 730 pounds set a new Louisiana state high-school record.

Willis (pictured on the left) was named one of the Division-I Outstanding Lifters, along with Holy Cross' Ahmad Coleman.