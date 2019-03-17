Recently, the DeRidder Police department made an arrest related to several car burglaries that occurred over a two month period.

Investigators were able to make an arrest due to the availability of surveillance cameras from both business and residential cameras.



What made this situation unique is through the implementation of a surveillance camera sharing program that the DeRidder Police department was testing as a result of the burglaries.



Essentially, the department will provide surveillance cameras to a homeowner or business as long as we can access the owner’s Wi-Fi for the network connection.

The Wi-Fi network is only for camera use and the home or business owners’ personal data is not accessed.



The cameras are made available to those who wish to participate and no cost is associated with the home or business owner.



In addition, cameras will be provided on a priority basis based on location as well as budgetary constraints.



The goal is to have access to video footage throughout the city of DeRidder in order curtail criminal activity while providing peace of mind for one’s property.



If you wish to participate please contact Detective Darren Hall at 337-462-8911.



I would like to extend the following tips to our citizens on protecting their property whether one has a surveillance camera or not.

Most of the time car burglaries are a crime of opportunity to the thief who often checks for unlocked cars. Simply locking your car can inhibit a thief’s activities.



In addition, do not leave anything of value in your car or in plain sight which includes your own home or when you are out shopping.

When a vehicle is accessed by a thief, many will rummage through the car looking for anything of value such as loose change, purses, wallets, guns, etc.



We suggest if you leave a firearm in your vehicle, make sure you have all the information on your gun to include the make, model, and serial number as well as a picture in the event it is stolen.

This would apply to anything you may keep in your vehicle such as DVD players or other electronics.



Also, if you are shopping, keep your receipts separate from the items purchased and place your shopping bags in the trunk of the vehicle.

A diligent thief will access any structure, however, most are opportunistic and search for victims who do not pay attention to security measures.



It is as simple as locking your car and removing valuables that will prevent you from being a victim of a cowardly crime.