Registration for the Vernon Parish Preschool Programs (Head Start and LA4) for the 2019-20 school year will begin March 19. You can go to the school of your choice to register between 8:00 am and 1:00 pm on March 19.

Applications can also be completed online by visiting www.vernonpreschool.com at anytime beginning March 19.

For more information call Lisa Franklin, LA4 Coordinator, at 337-537-5145 or the Head Start office 337-239-6899.