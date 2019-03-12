Robert Moreland, candidate for Sheriff of Beauregard Parish, held a “meet and greet” at Timberland Ranch on Friday.

Surrounded by supporters Moreland began with a prepared speech highlighting several talking points. Eventually he discarded the prepared speech, choosing instead to speak from his heart about the issues he already knows affects Beauregard Parish and lightly touching on his plan to fix them if elected sheriff.

Deeper into Moreland’s statement it is obvious that he is passionate about what needs to be done to change the way things are in the parish.

”Change is possible,” Moreland said.

He highlighted the fact that in the last election only thirty-seven percent of the 36,000 residents of Beauregard Parish even bothered to vote.

Furthermore, residents often complain about the way things are done in the parish and either doesn’t vote or continue to re-elect the same ones who are not fixing the problems.

“You have got to get out and vote,” Moreland said.

Moreland’s platform for his candidacy centers on integrity, leadership and accountability.

He believes that the Sheriff’s Department needs to build the trust and confidence of the people of the parish.

After twelve years working with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has an idea of what needs to be fixed or changed within the department, and he has a plan to change it if he is elected on October 12th.