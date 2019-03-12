Personally, I believe you should do music for the love of it. Don't jeopardize your music just because of a contract, label, or what these people in suits might say.

On Saturday, March 16, Frank Foster will be performing at the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels event.

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels brings the rankest bulls, fastest barrel races, and bands to the Southeast. Not only will Chase Tyler and Kendall Shaffer Band be performing, but Frank Foster will be too.

Frank Foster was born in Cypress Bottom in Louisiana. He has four independent albums that have been released: Rowdy Reputation (2011), Red Wings and Six Strings (2012), Southern Soul (2013), and Rhythm and Whiskey (2014).

It all started for Foster when he was a junior in college, around the age of twenty. He was feeling lonesome for his home, which inspired him to pick up a guitar and begin playing it.

Shortly after that, he began writing music. He was attending the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where he played basketball.

"Once I picked up the guitar and started playing, I always loved it," Foster said. "I grew up on country, too. Playing country music was what I wanted to do."

Foster doesn't only jam out to country music, though. He enjoys all types of music, just like everyone else. From Rock n' Roll to Pop.

"I find that I still listen to a lot of music that I listened to in my youth. If I do listen to pop, especially if I need motivation in the gym, it'll be the oldies pop, like from 1998."

Married to Ashli Foster, she and Frank have a son together. When Frank first started touring in 2011, Ashli went on the road with him for six years as a tour manager and merchandiser.

"In my experience, touring and having a family has been really amazing," Foster said. "Since my wife helped me those many years in the beginning, she knows what goes into it and understands what I'm doing. So when she's home with our son, she's not really worrying about what I'm doing. I really think it's the best thing that could have happened."

One of his fondest highlights while touring is having the opportunity to play alongside Hank Williams Jr., who has been one of Foster's biggest influences. He believes everyone who picks up a guitar has a dream of playing with Hank.

When Foster is not touring, he likes to spend his time outdoors. After being cooped inside of a tour bus for his travels, he enjoys the time he gets to spend outside. Foster prefers things like deer, duck, and turkey hunting.

Acting as his own record label, management, booking agency, and publishing company, Foster shares advice for people who may be searching to start a career in music.

"Figure out what path you want to take," he said. "Do you want to do it for fame, money, or for the love of it? Personally, I believe you should do music for the love of it. Don't jeopardize your music just because of a contract, label, or what these people in suits might say. Whatever your belief is, though, you should chase after it. Do what you believe in your heart you should do, at all cost."

Foster is set to play at Bulls, Bands, and Barrels at 7 p.m. at Lamar-Dixon. Tickets are $25 dollars for General Admission, $12 dollars for Kids Admission (12 and under), and $40 dollars for Dirt Floor Seat General Admission.

Visit https://www.bigtickets.com/e/ose/Bulls-Bands-Barrels-featuring-Frank-Foster-with-Chase-Tyler-and-Kendall-Shaffer-Band/ to purchase tickets. Ticket sales end March 16.

