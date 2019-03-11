The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending March 7 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
February 28
Mandolph, Lester James, Jr, 41, 432 CORRINE CT., LAPLACE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)
Melancon, Tyreik Davis, 21, 413 W BORDELON ST, GONZALES, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Principals, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault
Stephens, Christopher J, 23, 9016 HWY 941, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Second Degree Battery
Mitchell, Jeremy Reed, 32, 35200 JULIEN LN, Donaldsonville, Obstruction of Court Orders, Public Intimidation / Intimidation, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)
Templet, Sandy, 29, 13368 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin
Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell , 32, Battery of a dating partner
Skinner, Gerell Eugene, 25, 148 GRISAFFE LN, BELLE ROSE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Abu-Jaber, Mohaned, 42, 1333 W AIRLINE HWY, LaPlace, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Brewer, Roland E, Jr, 50, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD A, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Shook, Gavin Scott, 17, 38152 SPRINGWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling
Duplessis, Cary Dwayne, 39, 14113 MARTIN MORAN RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property
Davis, Marketa, 23, 15605 ROY ROGERS RD, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Jones, Ja' Onte Quinnshaun, 19, 10418 BURNSIDE STREET, Convent, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault
Solet, Thomas, 37, 318 S LEDBETTER ST, Anniston, AL, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Garrison, Aquindice, 28, 408 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
March 1
Duncan, Robert Marc, 64, 39534 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Brown, Charles Anthony, 46, 10491 FAUBURG ST, St. James, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Ealouis, Julieta Paula, 34, 15083 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Simple Arson
Valle, Esteban, 50, 16022 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery
Darby, Alexis Gaines, 32, 41416 RICHARD MILES RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic abuse aggravated assault
Smith, Kayla Nicole, 28, 43496 ELMO CANNON RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Emerson, Ashley, 31, 11273 EMERSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Sanchez, Gina F, 33, 14436 BEAU JON AVE, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bennett, Charnell Jontay, 26, 908.5 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR, LA, Domestic Abuse Battery
March 2
Williams, Jamie, 31, 12043 RODDY RD 11, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Levene, Stacey M, 33, 17140 HWY LOT 15, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Perkins, Gary Lee, II, 25, 13405 DEPEN ST., GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Cashio, Anthony J, 31, 39599 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Lopez, Maria, 43, 8227 SKYSAIL AVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating a Vehicle without Lawful Presence in the United States, Child Passenger Restraint System, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation
Boudreaux, Jasmine D, 21, 7812 N 117TH AVE, OWASSO, OK, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer
Madere, Trent Anthony, 23, 18718 MAGNOLIA ESTATES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery
Clifton, Sage, 18, 124 MILLIEN RD, Donaldsonville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Jacob, Michael L, 49, 44010 LAKE HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
White, Darcia, 47, 44010 LAKE HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
March 3
Broussard, Heath ADAM, 34, 15344 MOSSYSTONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Deposit of Driver's License , Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Harrington, Jeffery A, 31, 16337 BEECH ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery
Herig, Nathan Paul, 40, 729 E ROME ST, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Organized Retail Theft less than $1k (Misdemeanor)
Durgapersad, Sanjeev Kamal, 27, 12315 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
Cannon, Lionel Ray, Jr, 38, 41419 NARVIE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Rowe, Darius, 27, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Owner to Secure Registration, Vehicle License Required, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Olney, Alta Lynn, 34, 41356 CEMETARY RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia
Merritt, Lacy Kae, 36, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
Griffith, Bryce Carson, 38, <UNKNOWN>, Cruelty to Animals; Simple (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia
Bergeron, Toby Michael, 35, 204 JUNE ST, CHAUVINE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery
Fontenot, Steven C, 40, 14054 HWY 44 10, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Westley, Jacob R, 27, 140 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Murphy, Michelle, 34, 44335 LOOP RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
March 4
Gomon, Randolph Parker, 52, 15194 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Pedescleaux, Carlene Chandrell, 30, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace/ Interruption of Lawful Assembly /Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault
Terrell, Garrett C, 20, 12343 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Ansley, Devin Christopher, 27, 5588 OLD STATE HWY, Blanks, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery
Diez, Jordan, 23, 37113 WHITE RD 19, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Valle, Esteban, 50, 16022 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Second Degree Battery
Johnson, Kentrell, 33, 3046 MT OLIVE CHURCH RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $500 (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Resisting an Officer
Foster, Donovan Artriel, 23, 12325 OAK COLONY DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another
Hammond, Bryan Jr, 22, 4246 HWY 75, DARROW, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Sanders, Joseph A, 24, 4769 LONGFELLOW DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone, 54, 1104 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Simple Battery
Girlinghouse, Hollis, 58, 2023 S. PHILLIPE DRIVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Hardin, Zachary Bryant, 27, 44411 DEER RUN DR, FRANKLINTON, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
London, James L, 23, 1907 JASPER, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)
Derouselle, Briarra Iris, 19, 2631 CARDINAL LN, Humble, TX, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)
March 5
Clements, Rachel C, 48, 41234 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)
Netterville, Landon Nicholas, 23, 12395 THOMASSIE ROAD RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Beauvais, Connie, 64, HOMELESS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Driver must be Licensed, Reckless Operation, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)
Spann, Waylon Joshua, 32, HOMELESS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
McFerrin, Jason Eugene, Jr, 27, 11225 TRACY ST, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Herbert, Davonta, Sr, 25, 5225 BURRAS ST, St. James, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Flechas, Madeleine C, 23, 968 BROMLEY DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Faulks, Shaquilla Shennay, 25, 803 FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Jenkins, Dairion D, 23, 35481 RIVER RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree, 38, 12437 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
March 6
Ruffin, Kobe Keon, 18, 511 S IBERVILLE AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
London, Jimel Earnest Izel, 19, 15182 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Williams, Jarren, 26, 601 N SPRUCE STREET, Vidalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Gill, Nancy, 41, 32811 JJOHN BARKER, HOLDEN, Cyberstalking, Online Impersonation
Smith, Braiden Matthew, 23, 12424 BRUNO ROAD, Saint Amant, Second Degree Battery
Colby, Cade Follet, 37, 18735 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Leblanc, Michael Lee, Jr, 31, 1612 N COONTRAP, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery, Resisting an Officer
McNabb, Sheila Taylor, 35, 44129 LEBEAU RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Alsay, Latrina Ann, 37, 711 HOUMAS ST 8, DONALDSONVILLE, Inciting to Riot, Second Degree Battery
Fisher, Lamonica Renee, 21, 12362 JOHN LAMBERT RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Fisher, Charles, Jr, 20, 929 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery, Inciting to Riot
Davis, Terrance E, Jr, 24, 41097 CHICK DUPLESSIS ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Simple Battery
Mitchell, Christy Lane, 38, 12023 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Firearm
Rabalais, Richard, 41, 30769 KNIGHT DR, Denham Springs, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders, Aggravated Battery
Bolona, Mary, 27, 105 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery
Alsay, Makalia, 18, 711 HOUMAS ST 8, Donaldsonville, Second Degree Battery, Inciting to Riot
Corio, Kimberly, 39, 14052 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Delmore, Monique, 35, 38219 HIDDEN POINT, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Washington, Dwain E , 53, 11198 STEVENSON RD, GEISMAR, Probation Violation
Manuel, Gregory Jr., 32, 17365 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Mitchell, Jamal Anthony, 17, 8241 PLEASANT HILL, Convent, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault
Perck, Alicia M., 27, 6062 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Bennett, Justin Deon, 34, 38328 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
March 7
Hampton, Trebor, 21, 38310 MULBERRY ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Beaucar, Johnathon Barret, 29, 1742 3RD STREET, LA VERNE, CA, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Hunerjager, Leo H, III, 46, 311 KAY DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Franzen, Amanda, 38, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT DR, PRARIEVILLE, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card $750 > $5k (Felony), Possession of a Schedule I CDS
Gaudet, Dylan Dane, 25, 12037 IDA BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Aggravated Battery, Second Degree Battery
Williams, David Patrick, 45, 38463 HWY 929, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Belton, Clifton, 58, 3057 ELGON ST, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Wright, Dawn N, 51, 14035 A POIRRIER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Doiron, Jennifer Murry, 43, 3722 CHURCHHILL AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Furnish, Brian K, 56, 183480 LIBERTY LANE, St.Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Leblanc, George, 41, 125 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Ayro, Jonathan Dorrell, 27, <UNKNOWN> , Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)
Perck, Alicia M., 27, 6062 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Brodmyer, Michael David, 32, 11069 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery
Jeffers, Joshua R., 27, 20953 VINCENT ACRES, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Thames, Clifton Allen, 28, 12437 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Painter, Brett M, 45, 42436 SHADY PINE LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Templet, Wyatt Joseph, 43, 45368 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Michael, Adele Marie, 39, 43388 JIMMY MICHAEL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Eugene, Tristan, 22, 42306 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids
Palmer, John, 31, 9312 HWY 941, GONZALES, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Violations of Protective Orders
Smith, Stacey, 30, 42439 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery