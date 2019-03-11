The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending March 7 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

February 28

Mandolph, Lester James, Jr, 41, 432 CORRINE CT., LAPLACE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Melancon, Tyreik Davis, 21, 413 W BORDELON ST, GONZALES, Assault by Drive-by Shooting, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Principals, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Stephens, Christopher J, 23, 9016 HWY 941, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Second Degree Battery

Mitchell, Jeremy Reed, 32, 35200 JULIEN LN, Donaldsonville, Obstruction of Court Orders, Public Intimidation / Intimidation, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)

Templet, Sandy, 29, 13368 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin

Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell , 32, Battery of a dating partner

Skinner, Gerell Eugene, 25, 148 GRISAFFE LN, BELLE ROSE, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Abu-Jaber, Mohaned, 42, 1333 W AIRLINE HWY, LaPlace, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Brewer, Roland E, Jr, 50, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD A, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Shook, Gavin Scott, 17, 38152 SPRINGWOOD AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Duplessis, Cary Dwayne, 39, 14113 MARTIN MORAN RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Davis, Marketa, 23, 15605 ROY ROGERS RD, Prairieville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Ja' Onte Quinnshaun, 19, 10418 BURNSIDE STREET, Convent, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Solet, Thomas, 37, 318 S LEDBETTER ST, Anniston, AL, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Garrison, Aquindice, 28, 408 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

March 1

Duncan, Robert Marc, 64, 39534 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Brown, Charles Anthony, 46, 10491 FAUBURG ST, St. James, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Ealouis, Julieta Paula, 34, 15083 BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Simple Arson

Valle, Esteban, 50, 16022 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Darby, Alexis Gaines, 32, 41416 RICHARD MILES RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Smith, Kayla Nicole, 28, 43496 ELMO CANNON RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Emerson, Ashley, 31, 11273 EMERSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sanchez, Gina F, 33, 14436 BEAU JON AVE, Prairieville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bennett, Charnell Jontay, 26, 908.5 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR, LA, Domestic Abuse Battery

March 2

Williams, Jamie, 31, 12043 RODDY RD 11, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Levene, Stacey M, 33, 17140 HWY LOT 15, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Perkins, Gary Lee, II, 25, 13405 DEPEN ST., GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Cashio, Anthony J, 31, 39599 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lopez, Maria, 43, 8227 SKYSAIL AVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Operating a Vehicle without Lawful Presence in the United States, Child Passenger Restraint System, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation

Boudreaux, Jasmine D, 21, 7812 N 117TH AVE, OWASSO, OK, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Madere, Trent Anthony, 23, 18718 MAGNOLIA ESTATES RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery

Clifton, Sage, 18, 124 MILLIEN RD, Donaldsonville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Jacob, Michael L, 49, 44010 LAKE HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

White, Darcia, 47, 44010 LAKE HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

March 3

Broussard, Heath ADAM, 34, 15344 MOSSYSTONE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Deposit of Driver's License , Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Harrington, Jeffery A, 31, 16337 BEECH ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Herig, Nathan Paul, 40, 729 E ROME ST, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Organized Retail Theft less than $1k (Misdemeanor)

Durgapersad, Sanjeev Kamal, 27, 12315 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Cannon, Lionel Ray, Jr, 38, 41419 NARVIE RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rowe, Darius, 27, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Owner to Secure Registration, Vehicle License Required, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Olney, Alta Lynn, 34, 41356 CEMETARY RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Merritt, Lacy Kae, 36, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Griffith, Bryce Carson, 38, <UNKNOWN>, Cruelty to Animals; Simple (Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Bergeron, Toby Michael, 35, 204 JUNE ST, CHAUVINE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Fontenot, Steven C, 40, 14054 HWY 44 10, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Westley, Jacob R, 27, 140 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Murphy, Michelle, 34, 44335 LOOP RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 4

Gomon, Randolph Parker, 52, 15194 SWEET PECAN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Pedescleaux, Carlene Chandrell, 30, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace/ Interruption of Lawful Assembly /Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault

Terrell, Garrett C, 20, 12343 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Ansley, Devin Christopher, 27, 5588 OLD STATE HWY, Blanks, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Violations of registration provisions, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Diez, Jordan, 23, 37113 WHITE RD 19, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Valle, Esteban, 50, 16022 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Second Degree Battery

Johnson, Kentrell, 33, 3046 MT OLIVE CHURCH RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $500 (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Resisting an Officer

Foster, Donovan Artriel, 23, 12325 OAK COLONY DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Hammond, Bryan Jr, 22, 4246 HWY 75, DARROW, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Sanders, Joseph A, 24, 4769 LONGFELLOW DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Stewart, Clarence Tyrone, 54, 1104 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Girlinghouse, Hollis, 58, 2023 S. PHILLIPE DRIVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hardin, Zachary Bryant, 27, 44411 DEER RUN DR, FRANKLINTON, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

London, James L, 23, 1907 JASPER, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Derouselle, Briarra Iris, 19, 2631 CARDINAL LN, Humble, TX, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

March 5

Clements, Rachel C, 48, 41234 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

Netterville, Landon Nicholas, 23, 12395 THOMASSIE ROAD RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Beauvais, Connie, 64, HOMELESS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Driver must be Licensed, Reckless Operation, Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Spann, Waylon Joshua, 32, HOMELESS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

McFerrin, Jason Eugene, Jr, 27, 11225 TRACY ST, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Herbert, Davonta, Sr, 25, 5225 BURRAS ST, St. James, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Flechas, Madeleine C, 23, 968 BROMLEY DR, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Faulks, Shaquilla Shennay, 25, 803 FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Jenkins, Dairion D, 23, 35481 RIVER RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Matte, Mistalyn Desiree, 38, 12437 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

March 6

Ruffin, Kobe Keon, 18, 511 S IBERVILLE AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

London, Jimel Earnest Izel, 19, 15182 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Williams, Jarren, 26, 601 N SPRUCE STREET, Vidalia, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gill, Nancy, 41, 32811 JJOHN BARKER, HOLDEN, Cyberstalking, Online Impersonation

Smith, Braiden Matthew, 23, 12424 BRUNO ROAD, Saint Amant, Second Degree Battery

Colby, Cade Follet, 37, 18735 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, Michael Lee, Jr, 31, 1612 N COONTRAP, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery, Resisting an Officer

McNabb, Sheila Taylor, 35, 44129 LEBEAU RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Alsay, Latrina Ann, 37, 711 HOUMAS ST 8, DONALDSONVILLE, Inciting to Riot, Second Degree Battery

Fisher, Lamonica Renee, 21, 12362 JOHN LAMBERT RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Fisher, Charles, Jr, 20, 929 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery, Inciting to Riot

Davis, Terrance E, Jr, 24, 41097 CHICK DUPLESSIS ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Simple Battery

Mitchell, Christy Lane, 38, 12023 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Firearm

Rabalais, Richard, 41, 30769 KNIGHT DR, Denham Springs, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Violations of Protective Orders, Violations of Protective Orders, Aggravated Battery

Bolona, Mary, 27, 105 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery

Alsay, Makalia, 18, 711 HOUMAS ST 8, Donaldsonville, Second Degree Battery, Inciting to Riot

Corio, Kimberly, 39, 14052 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Delmore, Monique, 35, 38219 HIDDEN POINT, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Washington, Dwain E , 53, 11198 STEVENSON RD, GEISMAR, Probation Violation

Manuel, Gregory Jr., 32, 17365 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Mitchell, Jamal Anthony, 17, 8241 PLEASANT HILL, Convent, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault

Perck, Alicia M., 27, 6062 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bennett, Justin Deon, 34, 38328 CEDAR ST, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

March 7

Hampton, Trebor, 21, 38310 MULBERRY ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Beaucar, Johnathon Barret, 29, 1742 3RD STREET, LA VERNE, CA, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Hunerjager, Leo H, III, 46, 311 KAY DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Franzen, Amanda, 38, 13170 DUTCHTOWN POINT DR, PRARIEVILLE, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card $750 > $5k (Felony), Possession of a Schedule I CDS

Gaudet, Dylan Dane, 25, 12037 IDA BOURGEOIS RD, ST AMANT, Aggravated Battery, Second Degree Battery

Williams, David Patrick, 45, 38463 HWY 929, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Belton, Clifton, 58, 3057 ELGON ST, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Wright, Dawn N, 51, 14035 A POIRRIER RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Doiron, Jennifer Murry, 43, 3722 CHURCHHILL AVE, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Furnish, Brian K, 56, 183480 LIBERTY LANE, St.Amant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Leblanc, George, 41, 125 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ayro, Jonathan Dorrell, 27, <UNKNOWN> , Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor)

Perck, Alicia M., 27, 6062 PANAMA RD, SORRENTO, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Brodmyer, Michael David, 32, 11069 IRENE E DESLATTE RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Domestic Abuse Battery

Jeffers, Joshua R., 27, 20953 VINCENT ACRES, Denham Springs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Thames, Clifton Allen, 28, 12437 O'NEAL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Painter, Brett M, 45, 42436 SHADY PINE LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Templet, Wyatt Joseph, 43, 45368 PENNY DUPLESSIS RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Michael, Adele Marie, 39, 43388 JIMMY MICHAEL RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Eugene, Tristan, 22, 42306 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Palmer, John, 31, 9312 HWY 941, GONZALES, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Violations of Protective Orders

Smith, Stacey, 30, 42439 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery