Vernon Parish native and Air Force Veteran Samuel Suel was surrounded by friends when he celebrated his 101st birthday on Friday. At 101 Suel is still very active in the community. He takes care of all the plants at Vernon Council on Aging and is in charge of raising their flag.

His party was held at Vernon Council on Aging where they very much appreciate all that he does for them and they were more than happy to host his birthday party. Last year they hosted it because turning 100 is a very big milestone in one’s life that needs to be marked with a celebration.

The Vernon Council on Aging said they will continue to host his party as long as they can.