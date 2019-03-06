The first order of new business discussed by the council was Police Jury Resolution No. 07-2019 requesting several loads of dirt from police jury to be dumped at the ballpark.

The Optimist Club is building a new concession stand and the dirt is needed to raise and level out the area for the concrete slab.

Alderwoman Terri Whiddon made a motion to send the request to police jury, Alderman Greg Lantier seconded.

Hornbeck resident Jackie McDaniel told the council that in 2016 she began complaining about the condition of a vacant neighboring property. She then presented the council with a set of photographs showing an accumulation of trash and debris on her neighboring property.

In some areas the trash is within inches of the fence on her property and she has on several occasions witnessed rodents, vermin and snakes scurrying around in the garbage on the property.

McDaniel is asking that the council take action to force the property owner, David Martin, to clean up the property.

The council explained that in their research they have found that the property has not been mowed or has had utility services active since 2015.

The property is considered homesteaded for tax purposes and there is no current address on file for the property owner.

McDaniel was advised to submit a formal written complaint to the town so the town can pursue further action to get the property cleaned up.

The next order of business concerned alcohol sales. A resolution, Alcohol Sales - Resolution No. 08-2019 was presented to the council.

It was explained that in 2007 the Town of Hornbeck adopted an ordinance against the sales of alcohol within city limits.

The ordinance needs to be updated to continue to prohibit alcohol sales.

Alderman Lawrence Trotti made a motion to hold a public hearing regarding the ordinance on April 1 at 5:45PM. Alderman Jonathan Hyatt seconded the motion.

The council gave approval for the Town of Hornbeck to advertise for a full-time Maintenance Technician and a part-time General Labor.

The next order of business was for the council to approve Employee Evaluation Ordinance No. 01-2019, Ordinance No. 02-2019 and Ordinance No. 03-2019.

Ordinance No. 01-2019 will increase the rate of pay for the Operations Assistant to $15.00 per hour. Alderman Hyatt made the motion to approve the ordinance, seconded by Alderwoman Whiddon.

Ordinance No. 02-2019 will increase the rate of pay for the Deputy Clerk to $15.00 per hour. Alderman Lance Ellis made a motion to approve the ordinance, seconded by Alderwoman Whiddon.

Ordinance No. 03-2019 will change the Clerk’s position to a salaried position and increase the rate to $40,000 annually, or $19.23 per hour. Alderwoman Whiddon made a motion to approve the motion, seconded by Alderman Hyatt.

There will be a special public hearing held April 1 at 5:45PM to on Ordinances 01, 02 and 03.

Police Chief Missy Martelle told the council that on several occasions while patrolling she has witnessed a group of children who play in the street on DeQueen Street.

She asked the council to install a stop sign at the corner of DeQueen and Moss streets and one at the corner of DeQueen and Magnolia Streets to slow the traffic down traveling on DeQueen Street for the safety of those children.

As a result of Chief Martelle’s request, Alderwoman Whiddon made a motion to adopt Ordinance No. 04-2019. Alderman Lantier seconded the motion.

Chief Martelle also asked the council to purchase a laptop for $598.36 police business. She is working on acquiring a grant to purchase programs needed for the laptop. Alderman Ellis made a motion to purchase the laptop, seconded by Alderman Hyatt.

The last new business item discussed by the council concerned a generator project at the CNG Station in Leesville.

The funds are available and the project has been approved.

Mayor Beebe advised the council that there is $47,000 of funds available for the project and it will cost between $50,000-60,000 to complete the project. The Town of Hornbeck will be responsible for the difference.

Alderman Trotti made a motion to grant Meyers & Associates permission to submit the project to the state, seconded by Alderman Lantier.

The final bit of business of the evening was for Mayor Clarence Beebe to announce that Hornbeck has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the State of Louisiana to be used for road repairs.

The next council meeting will be held April 1 at 6PM following a public hearing at 5:45PM.