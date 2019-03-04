Buy a chance to win a new home in the Rouzan community in Baton Rouge

Tickets are now available for the 2019 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The campaign aims to sell 10,500 tickets to collectively raise $1,500,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The house is being built by Alvarez Construction in the Rouzan community in Baton Rouge and tickets to win the approximately 3,400 square foot house are available now.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the world’s premier pediatric cancer research center. For complete information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit dreamhome.org.

For $100, you have a chance to win this brand new home and other great prizes. All tickets reserved by March 1, 2019 will be entered to win free groceries for a year, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation. Winners will be announced Sunday, June 9, 2019 on WBRZ News 2. Only 10,500 tickets are available and are expected to sell out.

Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org or by calling 800-726-6409.

Other prizes include a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial, a 2019 Genesis G80 valued at $48,790, courtesy of All Star Automotive Group, a $5,000 shopping spree to American Factory Direct Furniture Outlet, Inc., an Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®, one year of lawn care services, valued at $1,200, courtesy of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips L.L.P., and a Raising Cane’s Family Fun Prize Pack

Sponsors include WBRZ News 2, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive Group, Dream Day Foundation, Assurance Financial, Rouzan and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Bosch and Trane.

Contributed by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital