Ascension Christian senior Nic Montalbano is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019.

The 2018 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as three local teams reached the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic brought home the Division-IV state title.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019:

Nic Montalbano (Ascension Christian)

Nic Montalbano will return for Ascension Christian in 2019. Montalbano had a huge sophomore season in which he earned first-team all-district and second-team All-Parish. He also helped lead the Lions to their first ever playoff victory. However, last season, he was forced to miss nearly the entire year with a shoulder injury. He returns this year as one of the team's top pitchers and hitters.

