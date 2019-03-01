There’s something about diet soda. Doctors don’t quite know why this is, but it could be increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. The Women’s Health Initiative study followed more than 81,000 post-menopausal women for 11.9 years on average and found an association between diet soda and heart attacks or strokes.

The study was published in “Stroke,” the Journal of the American Heart Association.

While researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York couldn’t say that the diet sodas were what was causing the heart attacks or strokes, they did find that women who had two or more artificially sweetened beverages a day were 23 percent more likely to have a stroke, 31 percent more likely to have a clot-caused stroke, 29 percent more likely to develop heart disease and 16 percent more likely to die from any cause compared with their peers who did not drink diet sodas.

These women also were 2.44 times as likely to have a type of stroke that is a blockage of the very small arteries of the brain. If they were also obese and drinking diet sodas, they were 2.03 times as likely to have a clot-caused stroke. African-American women who drank diet soda were 3.93 times as likely to have clot-caused stroke.

It’s not the first time in recent years that diet soda has been linked to bad things. A study two years ago, followed 2,800 people in Framingham, Mass., from 1971 on and found that people who drank diet sodas had a three times higher risk for stroke or dementia compared with people who had less than one a week.

“It doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do,” says Dr. Paul Tucker, a cardiologist at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin, Texas, of diet soda. “Yes, they’re having less calories, but (diet sodas) are triggering something else that may be worse: dementia, migraines, heart attack, stroke.”

Why is that? “I think these guys are perplexed,” Tucker says. “What is it about these diet drinks? We don’t really know.”

It could be causing diet soda drinkers to have more metabolic syndrome, which is a group of conditions such as elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess belly fat, high cholesterol or triglyceride levels. That could be leading to more heart attacks and strokes.

The American Heart Association recently issued an advisory on diet sodas, which recommended limiting them, even though it couldn’t conclusively say that these drinks were causing dementia, stroke, weight gain and other health problems.

Tucker recommends unsweetened coffee or tea, sparkling waters and mineral waters like Topo Chico. Be sure to read the label beforehand to make sure there’s no sweeteners in it. A regular soda every once in a while might be the better choice, he says, than a diet soda.

“You know it’s sugar,” he says. “You know what’s in it. Yes, it’s going to trigger a bit of an insulin response, but you know what you’re getting.”