Some of us remember a television advertisement for a clothing company that used the slogan, “Protect this house!”

Although the slogan was meant to sell clothes, it is an easy way to remember to think about how you can take steps to protect your house in regards to crime prevention.

In today’s society, technology is moving at such a fast pace that it is often difficult for many people to keep up.

It seems that especially in terms of communication, what we purchase today is outdated within just a few months. And even though technology changes and society changes with it, the motives for crime seem to remain the same.

Thieves will be thieves regardless of time.

According to WorldAtlas.com, “there are no fewer than four burglaries in the United States every minute, or one burglary every fifteen seconds.”

There are also on average, one theft every five seconds.

Looking at the statistics from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, from January through December of 2018, there were 65 burglaries and 241 reported thefts. So far this year, there have been12 burglaries and 39 thefts.

Alexia Chianis, a former police officer and military officer, wrote an article for Safewise.com about home burglaries.

It contained some interesting observations:

Most home burglaries take place between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. (most people are away from home during those hours due to work)

34 % of burglars enter a home through the front door

The majority of burglaries are committed by burglars who live near-by

Most criminals can burglarize a home in less than ten minutes

Almost 30% of burglars enter through an unlocked door or window

Burglars usually go to the master bedroom first

One aspect of technology that has been a tremendous aid to law enforcement has been the advancement of home security systems.

They have changed the way that law enforcement investigates crimes such as burglary, vehicle burglary, and theft.

One of the first things we want to know when investigating any crime occurring at a residence is if the home has a security system, and especially if it has security cameras.

One of the arguments against security systems has always been cost.

As stated earlier, technology has evolved so far, so fast, that the cost of a security system is much more affordable today.

According to several local insurance agents, a homeowner is eligible for reductions in homeowner policy premiums of up to fifteen percent. That means that in just a few years, the savings on a homeowner’s policy could pay for the initial expense of purchasing the security system.

Camera systems can be bought at nearly any store that sells electronics, and they are very reasonably priced.

It has been interesting to watch the development of community outreach programs from the law enforcement community to private citizens in regards to crime solutions via technology.

A local jurisdiction is currently reaching out to area residents that have security cameras to enroll them in a cooperative agreement by area.

This would allow the local law enforcement agency to contact participants when there is a crime committed in that area to attempt to identify the suspect.

This is a very interesting and exciting concept.

Imagine having that resource available in your area. It would be a tremendous asset to local law enforcement.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office offers a program in which participants are taught several strategies to strengthen the area around their residence.

In addition to security systems and security cameras, the participants learn about simple, common-sense steps to make their home more defensible.

Here are five simple, common sense ways to strengthen the security of your home:

Always be sure to lock all the doors and windows of your home and vehicles

Install exterior lights on the corners of your residence and over all doors. Motion lights are great

Keep shrubs and plantings trimmed low enough so as not to obscure doors and windows

Do not post on social media when you are not going to be home, such as when you are on vacation

Purchase a security system with security cameras, as your budget will allow. You can purchase security system signs to be placed around your residence, even if you don’t currently have a system

If we can take these suggestions and apply them to our own unique security needs and keep in mind that we need to be vigilant in regards to securing our homes and vehicles, we will be much better prepared to “Protect This House!”