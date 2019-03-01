In the 1970's Disney was touring its “Disney on Parade” show, and one of its characters, Snow White, was made an honorary Bastrop Citizen on Wednesday, March 1, this week in 1973.

Disney's “Disney on Parade Tour” started in 1969 and was comprised of Disney characters performing short scenes from their films as well as comedy skits. Clips from Disney movies were shown during the scenes and the characters greeted the audience at the start of the show.

In 1973 the show came to the Monroe Civic Center for seven performances March 7 to March 11. Before the performances, however, several characters came to Bastrop's Magnolia Square for a Meet and Greet on Saturday, March 3. These characters included Mickey, Goofy, Pluto, and Snow White.

On Wednesday, March 1, Snow White visited Bastrop and Mayor John Tulley, with help from Jeff Couch, made her an honorary citizen. .

The “Disney on Parade” tour is now part of Disney's past, but it is still remembered fondly by some and merchandise from the show still exists.

The visit by Snow White and other characters in Bastrop is an interesting and delightful part of Bastrop's past.